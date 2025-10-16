CDC Adopts New COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated information regarding its guidelines for COVID-19 vaccines earlier this month.

Individual-based decision-making, also known as shared clinical decision-making, is now suggested by the CDC. The idea is for people to individually seek out professionals and consult with providers, including physicians, nurses, and pharmacists, to determine the best decision for them based on their personal health status.

Some officials have welcomed this change. “Informed consent is back,” said Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Jim O’Neill on X. “CDC’s 2022 blanket recommendation for perpetual COVID-19 boosters deterred health care providers from talking about the risks and benefits of vaccination for the individual patient or parent.”

The CDC’s directive to consult with a provider first contrasts with previous guidelines. Previous guidelines stipulated that anyone older than six months should receive the COVID-19 vaccine without consulting professionals first about its potential risks or benefits.

However, the CDC still did highlight the greater risk-benefit for those deemed at high risk for severe COVID-19 if vaccinated. Older demographics are more likely to be at risk for severe COVID-19. Others at higher risk include those with conditions such as heart disease, chronic lung diseases, and asthma.

The updated CDC guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination are based on the recommendations made by the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The committee held a meeting less than a month before the CDC released updated guidelines from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19. The panel unanimously recommended individual decision-making for COVID-19 vaccination.

All the current members of the ACIP have only been in their positions since June. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fired all 17 of the previous members of the committee. Kennedy selected eight new members to serve on the committee. “A clean sweep is necessary to reestablish public confidence in vaccine science,” Kennedy stated.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved updated COVID-19 vaccines in August. The FDA limited the availability of the updated vaccines. They are for those who are 65 or older and those at higher risk from COVID-19. Updated vaccines authorized by the FDA are made by Moderna, Pfizer, and Novavax.

A recent study published by the New England Journal of Medicine in October examined the effectiveness of the 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccines by looking at health records from the Department of Veterans Affairs. It found that the COVID-19 vaccine was effective against emergency department visits by 29.3%, against hospitalizations related to COVID-19 by 39.2%, and against deaths associated with COVID-19 by 64%.

Alongside the new COVID-19 vaccination guidelines, the CDC has made adjustments to its recommendations for toddler immunizations. It is recommended for toddlers to receive a single, separate shot for chickenpox rather than getting it in combination with the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccination.

The CDC’s new guidelines, amid the reconstructed ACIP committee, take more of a focus on personal decision-making when it comes to healthcare and vaccinations.