Can HYBE X GEFFEN Become as Successful as KATSEYE?

A year later, after KATSEYE debuted, HYBE x Geffen introduced a new global girl group project they had been working on, Prelude. They released a teaser revealing the members, introducing three girls and leaving one to be chosen through a survival show.

Many TikTok commenters compared Prelude to KATSEYE’s leftovers or Dream Academy’s leftovers, as three of the members who were going to be in this new group were in Dream Academy but were eliminated and did not make it into KATSEYE. Those members include Lexi Levin, Emily Kelavos, and Samara Siqueira. Those are the confirmed members, and the survival show is focusing on adding one Japanese member.

Fans were confused as to why this new girl group was coming out only a year after KATSEYE’s debut, and only a couple of months after their most famous song, “Gnarly,” came out. Fans wanted KATSEYE to have their moment. There were many opinions about the new girl group, both positive and negative.

Dream Academy fans loved Lexi, so when Lexi quit the show midway, they were very disappointed, as many fans thought that HYBE x Geffen were going to create KATSEYE around Lexi. When she left, the structure of what KATSEYE was originally going to be changed into what it is now. So, when they found out that Lexi was going to be joining this new girl group, many were very excited. Many people also liked Emily. She was a great dancer and had a stage presence that drew you in. Although she was mainly known for that, and some felt her singing skills needed improvement, fans still enjoyed her.

The next member, Samara, caused the most debate because she made controversial comments and liked problematic content about different ethnicities. People did not like her during Dream Academy. When they found out she would be in Prelude, they were upset, saying that it was ruining the group. Her allegations focused on racism toward Indians and comments about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Despite all the drama about whether Prelude will hurt KATSEYE’s career and the backlash toward certain members, the main question is: will Prelude be more successful than KATSEYE? Right now, it seems like everyone is more focused on KATSEYE, but once Prelude actually debuts, maybe that will change.

There are also rumors that Manon, one of KATSEYE’s most famous members, may be leaving the group. As of right now, she is on a temporary hiatus, but some speculate that it could become permanent. Like with every popular girl group, there is a hate train, especially in the K-pop community. That is happening with KATSEYE, as some fans are criticizing certain members and reacting strongly to Manon’s hiatus.

Do I think that this new girl group will be more popular than KATSEYE? It could be possible. However, after just one year since debuting, KATSEYE is attending major events, charting songs, and gaining global recognition. I do not think it is only the music that makes them popular. “Gnarly” is debatable in terms of whether people think it is good, but their image, stage presence, and visuals play a huge role in their success. We can only see in the future whether this new girl group will be able to follow that same path.