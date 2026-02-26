Black and Beautifully Made: 5 Black Female Entrepreneurs and their Businesses

There are only five things you need to make a girl happy: makeup, hygiene, skin care, clothes, and good health. A shallow statement, yet all of these five things truly make a difference in a girl’s everyday life. During February and the final weeks of Black History Month, let’s discuss 5 Black-owned businesses pioneered by Black female entrepreneurs.
- Juvia’s Place
Juvia’s Place, founded by Chichi Eburu, is a makeup brand built for diversity and inclusivity. Raised in Nigeria and exposed to little to no Black women in the world of beauty, Eburu built Juvia’s Place for women like herself who struggled to find makeup that fit their complexion. Her inspiration came with the desire to create a brand that helped other women of color fall in love with their own beauty that the “monolithic” beauty industry did not embrace. Beginning with just $2,000, the seeds for Juvia’s Place were planted. Eburu first began selling makeup tools, and then in 2016, officially launched her makeup line named after her two daughters, “Juwa” and “Olivia.” As of 2026, Juvia’s Place’s best sellers include the natural 12-shade “Nubian Eyeshadow Palette,” “The Warrior Palette” with gold, bronze, and brown colors, the highly pigmented “Zulu Palette,” “Blushed Liquid Blush,” “Blush Duos,” and the “I Am Magic Foundation and Concealer.”
- HoneyPot
HoneyPot Co., “The First Feminine Care System Powered by Herbs,” is a women’s wellness company with products ranging from body, vaginal, period, bladder, and postpartum care. HoneyPot was co-founded by current CEO Beatrice Dixon, who started the company while struggling with her own feminine hygiene, stating, “I was suffering with bacterial vaginosis… when an ancestor came to me in a dream and gifted me with a way to heal myself.” In 2014, Beatrice “Bea” launched HoneyPot to create an all-natural, plant-based feminine care brand. The company has since then grown into a vendor for major chains and is sold in stores such as CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, and Target.
- Black Girl Sunscreen
Founded by Shontay Lundy in 2016, Black Girl Sunscreen (BGS) is skin care curated specially for women of color. Lundy’s mission begins with the generational struggle to protect melanated skin with SPF (sun protection factor) that was made for lighter skin tones. Following the 2016 launch of an SPF 30 lotion that dries clear with no white cast, BGS has moved into big stores such as Target and Ulta Beauty. The company sells a variety of lotions ranging from vanilla scent, SPF 30, 45, and 50, as well as spray–on sunscreens, lip products, and men’s, kids‘, and baby products.
- Shop Style Shark
The online retail store, Shop Style Shark, founded by Dionne Middlebrooks in 2017, has grown exponentially into the company that it is today. Built on a passion for fashion, Middlebrooks has used Shop Style Shark as a medium to influence how others feel in their clothes. The company sells a wide variety of trendy women’s fashion at an affordable price. Their collections include active wear, loungewear, knitwear, dresses, tops and bottoms, outerwear, swimwear, and lingerie.
- Movita Organics
Pioneered by Tonya Lewis Lee in 2014, Movita Organics was built with the intention of creating an organic-ingredient multivitamin for women. Lewis Lee began her journey for women’s health in 2007 as the U.S Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health spokesperson and has since then continued to curate the Movita lineup. The “Movita Difference” consists of supplements that include pure whole foods and high absorption properties for a higher quality vitamin. Products include women’s multi–vitamins, beauty, prenatal, vitamin C, vitamin D3, and B Complex supplements.
Whether it be feeling glamorous in your clothing, skin looking fabulous, or your body feeling its best, many companies owned by black entrepreneurs and other minorities were founded in the face of adversity and placed in a consumerist market unkind to small businesses. It is important to consider these companies’ mission statements and backgrounds, not just in February for Black History Month, but also for the rest of the year. Where you spend your money is where your support lies!