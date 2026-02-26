Black and Beautifully Made: 5 Black Female Entrepreneurs and their Businesses

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are only five things you need to make a girl happy: makeup, hygiene, skin care, clothes, and good health. A shallow statement, yet all of these five things truly make a difference in a girl’s everyday life. During February and the final weeks of Black History Month, let’s discuss 5 Black-owned businesses pioneered by Black female entrepreneurs.

Whether it be feeling glamorous in your clothing, skin looking fabulous, or your body feeling its best, many companies owned by black entrepreneurs and other minorities were founded in the face of adversity and placed in a consumerist market unkind to small businesses. It is important to consider these companies’ mission statements and backgrounds, not just in February for Black History Month, but also for the rest of the year. Where you spend your money is where your support lies!