Benson Boone: Rising Above the Hate

Benson Boone, rising singer-songwriter, has quickly become a trending name across the internet. From his energetic stage presence to viral hits like “Beautiful Things” and “Mystical Magical,” Boone has become a widely discussed figure in pop culture. However, this surge of attention has also brought a significant amount of backlash his way. Although the criticism has been harsh, Boone has chosen to embrace it rather than resent it, ultimately working in his favor in re-personifying his image as a rising pop star. I’ll be exploring Boone’s career and journey, the internet’s reaction to him, and how he navigates this attention.

‘American Idol’ To Grammy performer: Boone’s Big Break

Boone’s American Idol Audition via YouTube

At the age of just 18, Boone changed the trajectory of his life when he was featured as a constant on Season 19 of American Idol.

Growing up, the newcomer artist never explored the possibility of becoming a singer; he didn’t grow up in a musically inclined family. That changed just a year before his audition, when he discovered his passion for singing and began to fall in love with it. In his audition, Boone covered the song Punchline by Aiden Martin, which completely blew the judges away. Katy Perry said, “They’re gonna swoon over Benson Boone,” a sentence that soon proved to predict the success that followed.

In the same year, Boone released his hit debut single “Ghost Town,” which received an overwhelming amount of love with a current attraction of over 600 million streams across various platforms and continues to rise each day. With such a positive response from listeners, he went on to release a few more mildly successful projects, such as his EP Walk Me Home in 2022 and PULSE in 2023. These two EPs mainly feature slow-moving ballads covering the themes of heartbreak and loss, with a few upbeat songs included as well. Many songs on these two EPs, such as “NIGHTS LIKE THESE” (over 200 million Spotify streams), had a great turnout as well.

‘Fireworks & Rollerblades’ Official Album via Spotify

Boone’s 2024 debut studio album, Fireworks & Rollerblades, marked his breakout moment, showcasing both his immense potential and musical versatility. Like his earlier releases, the album quickly gained massive traction with fans. Hit singles such as “Beautiful Things,” “Cry,” and “Slow It Down” immediately became radio staples, leading to tremendous success and the start of his breakthrough. According to Billboard, “Beautiful Things” even held a record-breaking 55-week position as the No. 1 song on Billboard Adult Contemporary following its release. To no one’s surprise, it didn’t take long for Benson’s rising popularity to start paving the way for lucrative success. This year alone, Boone not only received his first GRAMMY nomination but was even featured on the program with his own performance segment. However, with success always comes criticism, and the internet certainly has had plenty to say about him.

Boone Facing Criticism Online

Despite its massive streaming numbers and widespread love, “Beautiful Things” was also one of the first songs to spark backlash against him, making him, unfortunately, “meme-able.” While Boone was exploring his music career as a newcomer artist, the internet had nitpicked a majority of his decisions, no matter his intentions. A common complaint among non-fans was the song’s constant presence on TikTok and the radio, which led them to comment on his vocal style, such as how he is “screaming” vs. singing. The media would call him overrated and mainstream, with many having claimed Boone to be an industry plant artist due to his most popular singles being so overplayed and saturated.

‘American Heart’ Official Album via Spotify

Nonetheless, Boone didn’t let the criticism faze him and went on to release his second studio album, American Heart, in June of this year. The reception mirrored that of his debut; his fans showcased admiration, while casual listeners were quick to voice strong negative opinions. Many of the songs gained radio success, most notably Mystical Magical, “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else”, and “Mr. Electric Blue”. Yet the popularity drew more remarks, as many seemed to form their opinions based solely on those three pop singles, rather than exploring the rest of the album’s discography.

The mockery continued, with memes surrounding Boone’s style, lyricism, and image. Aspects of the artist, such as the lyric “moonbeam ice cream,” became an ongoing joke online, repeatedly resurfacing across social media. When appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Boone addressed the lyric and the unpredictable reaction it came with, explaining that it was never meant to be taken so seriously and how he and his friend were simply having fun while writing the song. Still, comments like “reheating Harry Styles’ nachos” and “trying to sing like Freddie Mercury” are just a few other comments he faces daily, adding to his reputation as one of the most criticized male pop artists today.

Boone’s Response

Boone isn’t afraid to acknowledge or call out the hate: in fact, he sees it as an opportunity to grow and improve by learning from the internet’s reactions. A common theme some noticed was that a majority of the criticism had no substance or reason. Boone even took to TikTok (now deleted) saying, “I just read a comment that said, ‘idek why I hate Benson Boone but it feels right.’ Like WHAT!!? how am I supposed to improve after reading that?”

Boone doesn’t let the hate get to him; instead, many of his TikToks show him leaning into the jokes and mocking rather than being defensive. This playful approach extends beyond his own content as his PR team has also embraced it, most notably in his latest music video, Mr. Electric Blue.

In the “Mr. Electric Blue” music video, Boone plays into the jokes and negative reviews he has received over the past year. The storyline follows him as a “failed music artist,” wearing a t-shirt that reads One Hit Wonder while walking into Industry Plant Records (a reference to the accusation that he’s an industry plant). His ‘agent’ angrily tells him he wasted the label’s money on “moonbeam ice cream” and backflipping, mocking the idea that his career flopped. At one point in the video, Boone holds signs reading 100% Artificial and Discount Jumpsuits throughout the video, poking fun at the comments referencing lack of individuality and his jumpsuit style. The video is full of his charisma, highlighting that Boone, too, can laugh at himself and find the humor in the hate he has received. This video marked the beginning of turning around the Benson Boone “hate train.”

Cover of “When We Were Young” by Adele via YouTube

The “American Heart” World Tour

Currently on his sold-out American Heart World Tour, Boone has added a segment to his set that has sparked a new appreciation for his talent online, allowing people to realize that his potential was there all along. Each night, he performs a different high-range, iconic ballad, showcasing his vocal range and emotional depth. Two covers that gained the most attention from media outlets thus far include “Sparks” by Coldplay and “When We Were Young” by Adele. A common theme of comments includes the fact that he has been in the wrong genre, with songs such as “Mystical Magical.” At his Boston tour stop, Boone jokes and says, “Apparently, the internet just found out I could sing.” However, has he really been in the wrong genre? Or has his ability always been there, overlooked because of the constant hate?

Boone’s discography includes a handful of emotional ballads that highlight both his vocal ability and songwriting talent, skills he has had since the beginning of his career. Unfortunately, many of his songs have remained in the shadows due to a lack of popularity. Listeners who take the time to explore his full discography, rather than coming to conclusions based on popular tracks, will discover his versatility. Deeper songs of his, such as “Love of Mine,” “Take Me Home,” and “Momma Song,” are just a few examples of many from his two most recent albums that showcase his range.

Boone giving cold fan his hoodie via YouTube Reels

It’s rare to find someone like Boone in the music industry—an artist who remains authentic, genuine, and willing to go beyond for his fans. Each night on tour, he takes the time to personally meet with fans who stayed after the show, sharing conversations and thanking them for their support. One memorable example of his gratitude was seen online when he noticed a fan shivering in the cold and gave her his own hoodie from his tour bus. This gesture spoke volumes about his character and deep appreciation for the platform he’s been given.

Boone has shown the importance of learning and growing from feedback (constructive or not) rather than avoiding it. Although he has been a frequent target for cyber hate, he turned that negativity into motivation, reshaping his image through creativity. By playing into the irony, memes, and criticism, he transformed the constant hatred into art. Throughout his career thus far, he has never given up, proving that persistence is key. From his breakout hits to sold-out tours, Boone has accomplished the goal of becoming an artist built for long-term success. His journey in the music industry hasn’t been easy, but through all the hostility he’s faced, Benson Boone has proven that a heart of gold is what it takes to rise above the criticism.