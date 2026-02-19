Bad Bunny Halftime Show: Cultural References and Celebrity Cameos Unpacked

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Feb. 8, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, famously known as Bad Bunny, took on the field at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. In a country still grappling with the legacy of colonialism and ongoing struggles for cultural pride, his Super Bowl halftime show served not only as a powerful assertion of Puerto Rican identity on a massive scale, but also as a carefully curated challenge to mainstream American narratives about what counts as American representation. Despite some public outrage that sparked the creation of Turning Point USA’s own halftime show, Bad Bunny united millions of viewers with his predominantly Spanish performance. Beneath the language barrier was something hard to miss: a skillfully crafted display of alliance, culture, and community through layers of references that evoke Puerto Rican heritage.

An homage to Puerto Rican businesses

Firing off his performance with the hit song “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny meandered through a field of sugar cane, serving as a major reference to the history of colonial labor in Puerto Rico. This imagery grounds the performance as a humble appreciation of working life in Puerto Rico.

The camera then guided us through a living marketplace of nail techs, a Coco Frio cart, a piragua stand, a jewelry stand, and dueling boxers. Fans also spotted a local taco shop in the midst of the quick sequence. Founded by Victor Villa, Villa’s Tacos is an independent business in Los Angeles, California. Though sharing just a glimpse of the spotlight with the star of the show, Villa’s Tacos saw hour-long lines the following day, according to an article from El País. Victor isn’t the only company to be honored at halftime. The owner of Toñita’s Caribbean Social Club in Brooklyn, Maria Antonia Cay, was also given her moment of fame as she handed Bad Bunny a shot glass during the fitting “NUEVAYoL” performance. The iconic woman, also known as Toñita, is a prominent voice in her community and cherishes her club as a safe space for Puerto Ricans and Latinos alike.

Celebs and a ceremony

A prominent set piece in the show is a classic Puerto Rican-style house. Many celebrities were seen dancing on La Casita’s porch or hanging out inside as Bad Bunny shockingly falls through the roof. A few of the spotted celebs include Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, Jessica Alba, Karol G, and popular influencer Alix Earle. The inclusion of so many influential figures amplifies the show’s overall impact. The celebrity appearances seamlessly integrate into the show, breaking down hierarchies and progressively promoting unity.

The inclusion of a wedding left some people scratching their heads. It turns out the ceremony actually occurred, and the couple was wed on stage. People Magazine confirmed that Thomas Wolter and Elesia Aparico are the happy couple who reportedly asked Bad Bunny to perform at their wedding. Instead, the lucky pair was granted a wedding courtesy of the NFL and Bad Bunny’s influence. They shared their first dance as a married couple during a celebration symbolizing love, unity, and Latin culture.

symbolism through fashion

Lady Gaga shocked fans with a new rendition of hit song “Die With A Smile,” supported by a full band. The moment was a lively celebration of Latin dance that complemented the wedding scene as the couple shared their own first dance. One important piece of the puzzle is the subtle nod to Puerto Rican culture through the fabulous garment Gaga wore. The light blue, modernized flamenco-style dress by LUAR serves as a subtle nod to the color of the Puerto Rican flag before it became a U.S. commonwealth. A more obvious form of appreciation was pinned close to Gaga’s heart: the national flower of Puerto Rico, the red flor de maga. Gaga’s stance as a loud advocate for the LGBTQ+ community aligns with the overall message of harmony and acceptance at the heart of this halftime show.

View this post on Instagram @ladygaga via Instagram

Continuing the theme of referential fashion, Bad Bunny’s own attire also contained Easter eggs. Squint your eyes, and you’ll notice the name on his full Zara fit reads “Ocasio.” The front of his jersey-style shirt is adorned with the number 64. The meaning behind this stylistic choice is very personal to Bad Bunny; his own statement informs us that Ocasio was his uncle’s last name, who was a devoted 49ers fan. He also mentions that he always dreamt of taking him to the Super Bowl, but was never able to since he died unexpectedly roughly two years ago.

Puerto Rican Legacy

From teasing the song “Gasolina” by Daddy Yankee to a surprise Ricky Martín appearance that had Latina moms everywhere gasping, more than one Puerto Rican voice had time to shine that night. Martín sang Bad Bunny’s song “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii,” a song about gentrification that deserved a moment to itself, far away, far from the chaos. Martín represents an inspirational figure who, in a sense, paved the way for Bad Bunny.

CBS ENTERTAINMENT

In a seamless act of generational homage, Bad Bunny hands off a Grammy to a young boy, representing his younger self. The child watches him win Album of the Year on a small, retro TV, a symbol of the memories Bad Bunny has of watching his idols gain recognition through awards. This meaningful handoff highlights a tradition of Puerto Rican musical mentorship, echoing the influence of his reggaeton elders, and tracing a vibrant lineage that continues to shape and inspire new generations.

Power to the people

Bad Bunny climbed a power pole, symbolizing the ongoing power crisis in Puerto Rico. He did this while performing his song “El Apagón,” which translates to “the blackout.” This power crisis has persisted since Hurricane Maria in 2017. The inclusion of this symbol highlights the government’s failure to support and control the power grid. Puerto Rico has faced isolation as a commonwealth that has not been given a ground to stand on or a voice to shout its concerns, as it lacks voting power in the United States. The power grid amplifies the struggles of many by serving as a faulty electrical symbol of power that Puerto Ricans try to overcome. By climbing that pole, Bad Bunny gave recognition to the powerless, both literally and metaphorically.

Bad Bunny ends with a bang

The completion of Bad Bunny’s halftime performance not only provided a memorable spectacle in a country grappling with deep divisions but also powerfully reinforced the show’s central themes of cultural pride and representation. By visually and vocally honoring every country in the Americas as flags filled the set, Bad Bunny highlighted his commitment to challenging mainstream narratives and celebrating marginalized identities through creative references.