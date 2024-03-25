This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

As of midnight on March 8th, the world’s buzzing about Ariana Grande and her new album, eternal sunshine. As a Grande fan myself, I was more than willing to have a late-night Grande streaming session, and I was not disappointed. The reviews are in. Here’s eternal sunshine, ranked.

“we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”

“we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” Music Video| YouTube

This song is: dancing in your room after a breakup and feeling your feelings to their fullest without being afraid. The second single from Grande’s album, “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” is more than just a recent hit. Though not my instant favorite, it deserves the number one spot because of the sheer power of the music video, and the emotion Grande allows to flow from the lyrics to our ears in an ethereal dance-pop single with musical nods to the synth beats of the 80s. Grande said in an interview with Zane Lowe that the video encapsulated her vision for the album. After watching it, every track seems tied together by the visual themes represented in the video. It recontextualizes the song as a standalone wonder and a bright point of the album and has earned a spot as one of my favorite music videos in recent years. I imagine there will be many shedding tears over this emotional rollercoaster for years to come.

“eternal sunshine”

If “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” represents the main theme of the album, “eternal sunshine” is the glue that holds the album together and makes it into a cohesive work deserving of all the accolades it has received. Its significance as the title track isn’t solely in the reference to the inspiration for her album. The song addresses the personification of what “eternal sunshine” means to Grande, and the song feels as if it is processing all of these feelings in one song, and struggling to find an answer. Grande’s eternal sunshine can be summed up in a few lyrics from this track: “Deep breaths, tight chest. Life, death, rewind.”

“i wish i hated you”

I’ve written before that one of my favorite things about Grande’s music starting with my favorite album Sweetener is her ability to express herself and be vulnerable about her struggles and emotional experiences throughout her life. No track accomplishes this better than the soft tug on the heartstrings that is “i wish i hated you.” This track shows a more complicated lens through which to view the album as a whole and paints an admirably complex image of heartbreak, loss, and the impermanence of love. Grande herself has said in an interview with Zach Sang that she doesn’t see herself listening to or performing “i wish i hated you” live, and after listening to the catch in the confessional whisper of her voice, it’s not hard to understand why.

“the boy is mine”

I am not ashamed to say that I was blushing behind my hands when I listened to this track for the first time. Or the approximately 20 other streams in quick succession. “the boy is mine,” like “bye” is the bad girl Ariana Grande the world knows from “Dangerous Woman,” “7 rings”, and “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored”, but arguably at an even better level. A favorite of mine from the album, it ranks high on this list for simply incorporating every element of my favorite 90s pop, R&B, and bad girl tunes into one gorgeous, wild ride of a song. I couldn’t wait to try it.

“supernatural”

A standout from the first listen, “supernatural” gives the word “ethereal” a new meaning. Though the track is about magic, it feels weightless and plays into the concept of space in an auditory form, something that artists like The Weeknd and Doja Cat’s Planet Her have created an audience for. Despite these connections, “supernatural” stands on its own as a pop song with a distinct and unique sound that appeals to many different audiences.

“intro (end of the world)”

“intro (end of the world)” Lyric Visualizer | YouTube

This song is a much-needed track on the album, as it begins eternal sunshine’s most interesting subplot: asking a question that is answered in the final track “ordinary things” in a voice note from Grande’s grandmother, Nonna. I have a soft spot for this song due to the parallel to “raindrops (an angel cried)”, the opener for the Sweetener album, and it ranks 6th due to its significance to the execution of the album’s theme.

“true story”

Another transitional track on eternal sunshine, “true story” is the first part of a two-part segment, with the second in the following track “the boy is mine.” The most notable aspect of this song is undoubtedly Grande’s voice, which alternates from her normal pitch to a rich belting sound, deeper than she typically sings higher notes. The structure of this song is well-thought-out and shines a light on Grande’s views on her more recent public image.

“bye”

This track is proof that pop princess Ariana Grande is not dead. The second track on the album, “bye” channels elements of Grande’s past music while forcefully creating a path for something new. The song’s upbeat tempo doesn’t disguise the consistency in her lyrics, discussing the complexities of this relationship and giving the album a place to sit and enjoy before delving deeper.

“ordinary things (feat. Nonna)”

The final track of the album, and the one that gives the album the full-circle moment it set up in “intro (end of the world)”, her grandmother’s voice provides Grande, and the listeners, with the end of the story. It is a powerful inclusion and wraps eternal sunshine up just how the songs intended: a perfectly planned end.

“Saturn’s Interlude”

“Saturn’s Interlude” is a transitional track with the voice of retired astrologist Diana Garland discussing the astrological meaning of Saturn’s Return. For eternal sunshine as a whole, it is a beautiful piece with musical accompaniment joining Garland’s voice near the 10-second mark of the 36-second track, and fading out into the sound of Grande’s laughter, which makes a direct transition into “eternal sunshine”. It is lower on the list as an individual piece but accomplishes the thematic and transitional purpose wonderfully.

“imperfect for you”

“imperfect for you” Live on SNL | YouTube

Due to personal preference, “imperfect for you” ranks lower on my list. Though I applaud Grande for debuting her lower register on a song with such vulnerable and genuine lyrics, the track’s sound and vocals are a combination that feels almost jarring at times. Despite this, it is a love song perfectly equipped for a slow dance. If “imperfect for you” is one of your favorites, you’re not alone—it is one of Grande’s top three favorites from the album.

“don’t wanna break up again”

A track layered with smooth vocals, “don’t wanna break up again” serves as a segue into “Saturn’s Interlude.” Though it is equally vulnerable lyrically as the other tracks, it ranks lower due to the track’s tendency to fade into the background when compared to the others on the list.

“yes, and?”

“yes, and?” Music Video | YouTube