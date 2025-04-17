Active shooter reported at Florida State University

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Florida State University issued a warning Thursday afternoon of an active shooter situation on the Tallahassee campus.

The FSU alert system sent out a warning to students at 12:01 p.m., stating that there was a report of an active shooter in the center of campus near the Student Union.

People on campus are being told to seek shelter and to lock and stay away from doors and windows. A follow-up alert was sent out 18 minutes later, stating that “police are on the scene or on their way.”

An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union. Police are on scene or on the way. Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measur https://t.co/cBrbt0cLe6 — FSU Alert (@FSUAlert) April 17, 2025

Those in need of emergency assistance are instructed to call 911 or the FSU Police Department by dialing 850-644-1234.

Some students at the University of Central Florida said they have been desperately reaching out to friends and family who attend FSU, only to find out the entire Florida capital is on lockdown, with some students locked in the library and various classroom buildings, anxiously awaiting an update.

As of 12:39 p.m., the FSU Alert page continues to warn students to shelter in place.

Preliminary reports indicate there are injuries involved with the incident, though the severity is unclear, according to an article by CNN. The Tallahassee Memorial Hospital released a statement that it is receiving patients from “an incident that has occurred at Florida State University.”

CNN also reported that law enforcement officials with direct knowledge of the situation stated that a suspect is in custody, though the university alert page has not issued an update for students at this time.

This threat comes during the Florida legislative session in Tallahassee, in which Republican lawmakers Rep. Michelle Salzman of Pensacola and Tyler Sirois of Merritt Island proposed HB 759, a bill to lower the restricted age of purchasing and selling a firearm from 21 to 18.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.