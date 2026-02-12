A Valentine’s Letter to Cancer Prevention

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

February is a month of many transformations: winter’s harsh grip begins to loosen, slowly giving way to the promise of spring. Valentine’s Day approaches, filling the air with reminders of love, gratitude, and the celebration of companionship. Yet amidst these familiar traditions, one observance often goes overlooked: National Cancer Prevention Month.

This is not meant to overshadow the joy that February brings, but to deepen it. Cancer prevention is a global health priority and a profoundly personal one, reminding us that awareness is not only about protecting others, but about caring for ourselves. In a month dedicated to love, there is perhaps no greater act of devotion than taking steps to safeguard our future health.

Why Cancer Prevention Matters

Cancer has long been one of the world’s leading global health challenges and is often regarded as one of the deadliest of diseases. What makes cancer uniquely unforgiving is its notorious nature: the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells that evade normal cell death, forming tumors that invade, damage, and ultimately destroy healthy tissue. Perhaps most unsettling is that, despite significant advances in treatment, there is still no single, definitive cure for cancer.

As a pre-med student, my fascination with cancer began in high school, when an oncologist I was shadowing recommended a book titled The Emperor of All Maladies. In the clinic, I was exposed to the many faces of cancer —patients of different ages, backgrounds, and diagnoses — and introduced to the realities of both prevention and disease control. Reading this book further deepened my understanding of cancer’s often arbitrary nature and highlighted how prevention, despite its proven impact, is still not taken as seriously as it should be.

Cancer has been part of human history far longer than many realize, a fact that only reinforces the urgency of awareness and early intervention. While cancers detected at early stages can often be removed or effectively managed, far too many cases go undetected until they have progressed beyond easy control. This gap between what is medically possible and what is commonly practiced highlights the need for greater education, vigilance, and prevention.

Cancer prevention matters because it addresses the disease long before it becomes a diagnosis. While cancer is often discussed in terms of treatment and survival, prevention focuses on reducing risk through early detection, lifestyle choices, and increased awareness, interventions that can significantly alter outcomes. Many cancers, when identified at an early stage, are far more treatable and in some cases even preventable. Yet too often, cancer is not detected until symptoms become severe, narrowing treatment options and reducing quality of life. By prioritizing prevention, we shift the focus from reacting to disease to protecting health, empowering individuals and communities to take proactive steps that can save lives.

What We Can Control in Cancer Prevention

As daunting as cancer can sound, many opportunities for prevention and early detection are within our control. While the disease can be unpredictable and affect even the healthiest individuals, awareness allows us to act rather than react. Choosing to stay informed and proactive is not about eliminating fear, but about reducing regret and giving ourselves the best possible chance. Here are three ways you can be proactive:

Lifestyle Choices Many of the most significant cancer risk factors are linked to daily habits. Tobacco use remains the leading preventable cause of cancer, while excessive alcohol consumption, poor diet, physical inactivity, and chronic stress also contribute to increased risk. Small, consistent changes, such as quitting smoking, limiting alcohol intake, staying physically active, and prioritizing balanced nutrition, can meaningfully reduce the likelihood of developing several types of cancer. Photo by Venti Views from Unsplash Early Detection & Screening Screenings are one of the most powerful tools in cancer prevention. Tests such as mammograms, Pap smears, colonoscopies, and skin checks can detect cancer at early stages or even identify precancerous changes. When cancer is caught early, treatment is often less invasive and significantly more effective, emphasizing the importance of routine screenings and regular medical check-ups. Raising Awareness Raising awareness about cancer is an essential part of prevention, as knowledge often determines whether action is taken early or delayed. Awareness encourages individuals to recognize risk factors, understand the importance of routine screenings, and pay attention to changes in their bodies that should not be ignored. I have personally taken part in community efforts to raise awareness about cancer, including participating in UCF’s Relay For Life last year. Events like these honor survivors, remember those we have lost, and raise critical funds for cancer research, each of which plays an important role in the broader cancer prevention movement. Beyond the individual level, open conversations about cancer help reduce stigma and fear, making it easier for people to seek medical care without hesitation. Being active in cancer prevention means staying informed, advocating for oneself and others, and supporting community-wide efforts that promote education and access to care. Through awareness and engagement, prevention becomes not just a personal responsibility but a collective effort to protect and extend lives. Bellanee Plaza

Looking Forward: Awareness, Action, and Hope

Looking forward, the future of cancer prevention depends on continued awareness, collective action, and sustained hope. Advances in research, screening technologies, and public health initiatives have already improved outcomes for many, proving that progress is possible. However, meaningful change also relies on individuals choosing to stay informed, advocating for early detection, and engaging in conversations that normalize prevention rather than postpone it.

Hope in cancer prevention is not passive, but rather built through education, participation, and a shared commitment to protecting long-term health. By embracing prevention as an act of care and responsibility, we move closer to a future where fewer lives are disrupted by cancer, and more are preserved through early action.