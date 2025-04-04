A Lookback at Universal’s Theme Parks Before Epic Universe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Universal’s Orlando Resort is expanding once again! With three successful theme parks already established, they’re gearing up to open their fourth: Epic Universe. This long-anticipated addition is set to revolutionize the theme park experience, bringing guests into brand-new worlds of adventure. Before we dive into what’s coming, let’s take a quick look back at Universal Orlando’s evolution.

Original photo by Julia Weinstein

Universal Studios Florida – Opened June 7, 1990

Universal’s very first Orlando Park brought guests face-to-face with some of the biggest blockbusters of the time. Classic attractions like E.T. Adventure and Back to the Future: The Ride, followed by the opening of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in 2010, defined the park’s early days, immersing visitors in the magic of movies.

Islands of Adventure – Opened May 28, 1999

A decade later, Universal expanded with Islands of Adventure, a park designed around themed “islands.” Each area brought iconic franchises to life, from Jurassic Park’s prehistoric wonders to Marvel Super Hero Island’s superhero action and Dr. Seuss’s whimsical world.

Volcano Bay – Opened May 25, 2017

Replacing the classic water park, Volcano Bay reimagined the experience. Centered around the massive Krakatau volcano, this tropical paradise introduced innovative features like TapuTapu wearable technology for virtual queues, ultimately creating a more relaxing experience.

Epic Universe: The Next Chapter

Universal’s fourth theme park, Epic Universe, is set to be the most ambitious yet. Unlike the other parks, which are all located nearby, Epic Universe will be built a few miles south of the main resort, creating an entirely new entertainment district.

Opening Date & Tickets

Epic Universe is officially set to open on May 22, 2025. Tickets for the park are available now. They are offering a range of different single-day and multi-day passes with special rates for Florida residents (UCF students, I’m looking at you!).

What to Expect

Though Universal has remained tight-lipped about all of the details, we do know that Epic Universe will feature five immersive lands:

Super Nintendo World – Fans of Mario, Donkey Kong, and other Nintendo icons will get to explore a vibrant, interactive world.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic – This will be a new Harry Potter-themed land inspired by the magical government seen in the films and books.

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk – Step into the Viking world of Berk, where dragons soar and adventures await.

Dark Universe – A gothic, horror-inspired area based on Universal’s classic monster movies, like Dracula and Frankenstein.

Celestial Park – The heart of Epic Universe, including tree-lined walkways and majestic fountains. It includes roller coasters as well as dining and shopping experiences.

How to Visit Epic Universe

The park will be located in an entirely new area, a few miles south of Universal’s Orlando Resort. Universal is constructing new hotels, dining options, and shuttle transportation to connect Epic Universe to the existing parks and CityWalk.

For now, it’s time to secure tickets and get excited about being less than two months away from the opening of the most epic theme park yet!