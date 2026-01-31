A Girl’s Guide to the Spring Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome back to the start of the spring semester. Many of you are probably feeling a range of emotions right now. Maybe you’re excited, or maybe you’re a little bit anxious. Realistically, you are feeling a combination of both. It can be overwhelming trying to deal with all of these emotions at once. So instead of trying to tackle everything head-on, let’s address them one by one.

For my giddy girlies, here are some tips that I’ve learned when it comes to approaching a new semester. Optimism is great, but blind naivety can creep up on you if you’re not careful. A new semester is the perfect opportunity to try new things and put yourself out there, but overloading your plate in the first week is not the way to go. First, go to your classes and get a feel for the responsibilities and expectations. Then, try out a few clubs that you know pique your interests and that you can commit to. That being said, always stay positive. It’s a trait that will serve you for life.

For my not-so-giddy girls who are feeling the strain of the spring semester, don’t worry, because I’m with you. My biggest piece of advice is to take a step back and ease into it. You shouldn’t spend all of Sylly Week at your desk. Get a feel for which classes need the most of your attention, and which ones you can coast through. When all else fails, feel free to borrow my motto: “Progress over perfection.” Nobody is perfect; just be the best that you can be. Sometimes the best you can be is someone who needs a break.

Now that we’ve got a plan of attack for the upcoming months, let’s dive into some approaching opportunities that can’t be missed here at UCF. Did you know that our campus has an art gallery? Better yet, a free art gallery! From now until Feb. 13, there is a beautiful exhibition called Deep Futures, with pieces that represent toxic land use sites throughout the United States.

Speaking of the arts, the UCF Theatre is putting on a great comedy by Richard Bean titled One Man, Two Guvnors. From the last week in January to the first week in February, you can see this charged physical comedy for $10 with your UCF ID.

If you’re not into the events that our school puts on, don’t worry, because there is so much more to experience (that’s a perk of going to one of the largest colleges in the country). Knights Pantry is one of my absolute favorite organizations on campus. The food pantry started in 2009, stemming from an idea for a class project by a few UCF freshmen. Students can check out food, toiletries, and clothes once a day for free, just by using a valid student ID. The pantry is a great way to get involved on campus, meet some inspirational people, and help out our fellow students.

So no matter how you’re feeling about Spring 2026, I hope that every one of you finds your own personal way to succeed. Good luck, Knights, and charge on!