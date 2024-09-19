A Battlefield: 6 Tips To Navigate College Dating

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Love is a battlefield. Finding the right person already seems to be a never-ending challenge. Trying to find love while navigating college life? Forget it.

College dating is not only brutal, but it’s also considerably impressionable. We are at a unique point in life when trying to encapsulate your own perspective of the world never ends. For young adults, being impressionable is the only way we learn and can be a brutal experience when figuring out a relationship.

Finding love in college is a huge and vital undertaking; the love you discover during your young adult years sticks with you until late adulthood. This can and will change the trajectory of your life. For all the girls out there struggling to form meaningful connections, here are six guidelines derived from advice from WellMinded Counselor Emma Miles (LSCW) to help stir up your love life.

know what you’re looking for If you don’t set reasonable expectations for your goals within your academic career, it can be really hard to balance out your goals with someone else in the picture. It is vital to be confident in what you stand for and expect the best out of your partner. let it find you We do not chase, we manifest. It’s undoubtedly easier to try dating apps, tragic first dates, a club, or even a bar. However, being confident in who you are and your aspirations will allow love to find you when the time is right. Original Illustration Designed in Canva for Her Campus Media be okay with being alone It is okay to not be in a relationship. It is also okay to not be looking for a relationship. Regardless of what everyone else is doing with their own love lives, don’t be conflicted with who you are at heart. If you are sure of yourself and are doing the best for you every day, then it will only be a matter of time before you find that special someone. It’s true what people say: you can’t love someone else until you learn to love yourself. You’re the main character, this is your life. You play by your own rules. take your time! You’re the only person who knows what is best for you at the end of the day. If you’re not ready and still waiting for Mr. Right, that is more than normal. You can only really embrace change once you’re okay with being by yourself. people can suck! and that isn’t your fault Getting heartbroken is (unfortunately) part of the process, and every person to stomp on your heart is just another step closer to finding your person. Never let someone else decide your merit, happiness, or joy. That’s your personal responsibility, not something that anyone has the power to take away from you. Don’t let anyone break your heart, pour your energy into yourself instead. have fun! Babe, remember that this is college. This is the only time in your life when it’s socially easy and acceptable to meet everyone you could ever possibly have an interest in. Be messy, be an opportunist, and go make good memories to laugh about 10 years down the line. Original Illustration Created in Canva for Her Campus Media

Love can be a gamble, but we all have to roll the dice eventually. Stay true to who you are and always strive to make memories. Refer to this checklist whenever you need it, we all need a little help from each other to navigate the absolute horror scene that is college dating.