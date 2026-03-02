6 Discounts You Can Get With Your Student Email

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a college student, tuition, housing, books, and other college fees add up quickly. So saving money where you can is vital. Here are six things you can get discounted with your student email:

Apple Music and Spotify I’m sure plenty of students already know about this one, so let’s start with the obvious. Apple Music and Spotify offer student plans at a discounted price. With your student email, the monthly price is reduced from $10.99 to $5.99 a month for Apple Music and from $12.99 to $6.99 a month for Spotify. You can get 50% off access to billions of songs you can stream on the way to class or while hanging out with friends at your apartment, which is a pretty solid deal if you ask me. Streaming Platforms (Peacock, HBO Max, and Paramount+) Next, we have several streaming platforms at a discount. Every time I see an edit of a show on TikTok, I frantically run and Google “where to watch…” Luckily, these discounts can help you watch all you want. Peacock Premium is a must for me as a devout Bravo fan, and with their student discount, I can access all the trashy reality TV my heart desires for only $5.99 a month. HBO Max offers a 50% discount at $5.49/month, so I can watch all the Game of Thrones cinematic universe I want. Not to mention, Paramount+ offers a student plan for $4.50/month compared to $8.99/month. Brightline veerasak Piyawatanakul / Pexels While I was exploring different student discounts, a friend told me she frequently takes the Brightline to go back home to Miami. She let me know that Brightline offers a student discount with every ticket purchased. Brightline offers 25% off rides for all UCF students and faculty. So, if you’re from the surrounding areas of Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Aventura, or you just want to take a trip to the beach without the drive, take advantage of this discount! Walmart+ Off-campus living is very common among UCF students. Sadly, this means limited access to the dining hall. On the flip side, this means more sizable kitchens. Walmart+ offers students half off their Walmart+ membership, which includes free shipping and delivery for anything you need, such as groceries, apartment decorations, or last-minute school supplies for only $6.47/month. Usually, I choose to have my groceries delivered in the morning before I have class, but Walmart+ offers a range of different times to choose from for your convenience. Doordash and UberEats Photo by Jon Tyson from Unsplash Okay, so you’re not a fan of cooking—fair. Luckily, both DoorDash and UberEats offer student plans at a discounted price for no delivery fees (after you reach a minimum subtotal). Both student plans reduce the price to $4.99/month. However, the Uber Eats deal also includes a 6% cash back on select rides if you ever need it. Amazon Prime Finally, an impulsive buyer’s worst nightmare: Amazon Prime. Amazon Prime offers a young adult subscription to people ages 18-24 at half the price of a regular subscription. This includes free shows and movies on Prime Video, and of course, free shipping on most items. Prime offers this deal for six months free, then it’s only $7.99/month, compared to its standard price of $14.99/month. You can use a government-issued ID or your student email for this discount.

The second I got accepted into college, I frantically searched the internet to find deals I could take advantage of. Even now, I surprised myself with some of the student discounts I found while writing this article. I hope these deals can help any first-year students, or any students looking to save some cash where they can.