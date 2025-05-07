The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Book lovers can be difficult to buy gifts for. The obvious choice is to gift them a book, but it may be hard to know what exactly they would like, or what books they already own. There’s always the option of giving a gift card, but there are plenty of unique and clever book-adjacent products out there that any reader will appreciate. I think that the following products are great gifts to give, but they may also give you ideas for your own wishlist!

Personalized embroidered bookmark A personalized bookmark makes a super thoughtful gift. A book lover can never have enough bookmarks, and customizing one with their initial gives it an extra personal touch. This embroidered bookmark is hand-stitched, and the cardboard structure means it’s sturdy and won’t slip off the page. You can find lots of different styles and materials on Amazon or Etsy. book nook kit For those who also love crafting or DIY projects, a book nook kit is a fantastic gift. This is a fun activity that can be done solo or with a partner, and it makes a whimsical piece of décor on a bookshelf or desk when it’s finished. There are a variety of kits to choose from, and they are designed to be beginner-friendly and easy to put together. Though step-by-step instructions are provided, you have the option to be creative and assemble the nook however you want. Most kits also come with LED lights to create a cozy ambiance. Genuine Fred Neat & Novel sponges Neat & Novel printed sponges are a colorful addition to any kitchen or bathroom! They’re designed to be a punny twist on literary classics and come in a pack of three. The triple-layered sponge material is durable and absorbent, so it’s tough enough to tackle messes and grime on surfaces, dishes, and appliances. book journal A book journal is perfect for an organized reader who also loves writing and planning. It’s a great keepsake to record your reviews, reading habits, and more. This all-in-one reading journal features a reading tracker, a to-be-read list, a dedicated section for book reviews, and additional space for notes and quotes. thumb page holder A book page holder is a practical gift that is sure to get a lot of use. It props the book open between the pages so the reader can hold it with only one hand. You can choose one to match any style or interest. A simple wooden page holder is suitable for anyone, but if they prefer a little bit of flair, go with a fun pattern or color, like these dried flower resin book page holders. The hole should fit most thumb sizes, but I would recommend checking the description and sizing up if you’re not sure.

These affordable and thoughtful gift ideas are perfect for book lovers without breaking the bank. Hopefully, you found some helpful shopping inspo for your book lover, or found something for yourself!