5 Scary-Good New Halloween Treats to Sink Your Fangs Into

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

As spooky decor, costume inspo, and all the cozy feels begin to take over our FYP’s, we know that Halloween is right around the corner. This means that our favorite seasonal sweet treats start to line the shelves.

According to Statista, consumers spent nearly 3.6 billion U.S. dollars on candy during the 2023 Halloween season, with no sign of slowing down in 2024. Though I may be past the socially acceptable age to dress up and go door-to-door asking strangers to give me free candy, I can use my adult money to buy these treats myself instead! Here are my five favorite delicious twists on old favorites that are sure to keep dentists in business for another year.

Reese’s Werewolf Tracks We know Reese’s loves to experiment with the appearance of their classic peanut butter cup, which is still available as the usual seasonal pumpkin, ghost, skeleton, and bat shapes for Halloween. In addition, Reese’s recently released their new Werewolf Tracks peanut butter cups this year, featuring a half vanilla crème and half milk chocolate outer coating around that savory peanut butter filling. This extra-sweet version of a fan favorite comes in snack, standard, and king sizes and will be available through Halloween. M&M’s Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Pie Calling all pumpkin spice die-hards! If Starbucks hasn’t already satisfied your pumpkin spice cravings, M&M’s is ramping up the fall vibes this year with the new M&M’s Pumpkin Pie Milk Chocolate Candy. A rich milk chocolate center infused with pumpkin spice covered by a candy shell inspired by the colors of autumn –sounds like all our favorite things about fall wrapped up into one delicious bite-size treat! Photo by pixel1 from Pixabay Twizzlers Ghosts This year, Twizzlers introduces a ghoulishly delightful new take on their cherry-flavored licorice candy – Twizzlers Ghosts! These adorable little guys are Twizzlers’ first-ever Halloween shape, and they’re so cute that I could just eat them right up. Props to Twizzlers for really embracing the Halloween “spirit” this year! Apple harvest Sour Patch Kids In a seasonal variation of the beloved Sour Patch Kids, the new Apple Harvest flavors and colors fully capture the essence of fall. Each pack comes with Cranberry Apple, Caramel Apple, and Apple Cider flavors that deliver on the characteristic of the “sour then sweet” experience in each apple-shaped piece. These aren’t as sour as traditional Sour Patch Kids, so you can enjoy the sweeter side of these treats! Nerds Candy Corn Nerds Gummy Clusters have taken the world by storm this year so much that Nerds created a “Spooky” version in traditional Halloween colors. But Nerds has been cooking up something else this year – Nerds Candy Corn. This fun mashup with the iconic candy corn shape features a hard candy shell outside and a soft and chewy inside. The fruity flavor combinations are more like the regular tart and tangy Nerds candy, and fans of Nerds Gummy Clusters will love these.

There’s still plenty of time to enjoy these spooky treats in October before they leave the shelves until next year. If you still need a costume, check out some cute last-minute ideas!

Have a safe and sweet Halloween!