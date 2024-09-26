The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween will be here before we know it! Here are 5 last minute fun, cute, and creative Halloween costume ideas. These all can be done as solo or group costumes! I also included pictures and links that go along with the costume to make your Halloween costume search fun and easy!

The Barden Bellas from the movie Pitch Perfect

Last year I saw this costume with a group of girls and they killed it! This inspired me to suggest this costume first!

What you’ll need:

White tank top to go under the blazer

Long sleeved navy blazer

Tank top navy blazer

Navy blue skirt

Yellow scarf

Microphone

Party Animal(s)

Here is the perfect costume to show your inner party animal! You can pick any type of animal and get the prints that go along with them. For this example, I used a cheetah print. Other animals you can choose from include lions, zebras, and giraffes! Honestly any animal you can think of would be super fun and cute!

What you’ll need:

Cheetah Print Top

Cheetah Skirt

Party kazoos

Animal Party Hats

OR You Could Do

Cheetah ears, tail, bowtie, and face tattoos

Race Car Driver

Race Car drivers have been on the top of my Halloween costumes list for the last few years. If you are looking for a solo one this would be perfect! You can dress up in many different ways for this one. The example shows both a one-piece and two-piece!

What you’ll need:

Race Car Driver Outfit

Checkered Tube Top

Black Leather Skirt

Red Bandana

Race Car Flags

(Any sunglasses)

Incarceration Disney Princesses

My friends and I did this for Halloween last year and had an absolute BLAST! This is another super easy costume to do and, there are so many princesses you can choose from! I did Belle and looked for yellow dresses that would fit her vibe. You can easily find any color dress that goes with each princess. To make this costume come alive you can get a simple crown to add to your costume!

What you’ll need:

Two Piece Yellow Set

Two Piece Yellow Set (Shein)(shown in picture)

Crown

Red Rose Incarceration Signs (you can print these out on printer paper and poke holes through the top two corners and tie string around)

Boxer

Being a boxer for Halloween might be the easiest last minute costume. A lot of the costume pieces you may have in your closet. Adding two dutch or french braids for a hairstyle could pull the costume all together. Making this the best last minute/cheapest Halloween costume!

What you’ll need:

Robe (any color)

Sports Bra

Spandex Shorts

White Sports Tape To Go Around Hands

Hopefully this gave you some easy and cheap Halloween costumes ideas or some inspiration! I hope you all have a fun and safe Halloween!