Halloween will be here before we know it! Here are 5 last minute fun, cute, and creative Halloween costume ideas. These all can be done as solo or group costumes! I also included pictures and links that go along with the costume to make your Halloween costume search fun and easy!
The Barden Bellas from the movie Pitch Perfect
Last year I saw this costume with a group of girls and they killed it! This inspired me to suggest this costume first!
From Pinterest
What you’ll need:
White tank top to go under the blazer
Party Animal(s)
Here is the perfect costume to show your inner party animal! You can pick any type of animal and get the prints that go along with them. For this example, I used a cheetah print. Other animals you can choose from include lions, zebras, and giraffes! Honestly any animal you can think of would be super fun and cute!
From Pinterest
What you’ll need:
OR You Could Do
Cheetah ears, tail, bowtie, and face tattoos
Race Car Driver
Race Car drivers have been on the top of my Halloween costumes list for the last few years. If you are looking for a solo one this would be perfect! You can dress up in many different ways for this one. The example shows both a one-piece and two-piece!
From Pinterest
What you’ll need:
(Any sunglasses)
Incarceration Disney Princesses
My friends and I did this for Halloween last year and had an absolute BLAST! This is another super easy costume to do and, there are so many princesses you can choose from! I did Belle and looked for yellow dresses that would fit her vibe. You can easily find any color dress that goes with each princess. To make this costume come alive you can get a simple crown to add to your costume!
What you’ll need:
Two Piece Yellow Set (Shein)(shown in picture)
Red Rose Incarceration Signs (you can print these out on printer paper and poke holes through the top two corners and tie string around)
Boxer
Being a boxer for Halloween might be the easiest last minute costume. A lot of the costume pieces you may have in your closet. Adding two dutch or french braids for a hairstyle could pull the costume all together. Making this the best last minute/cheapest Halloween costume!
From Pinterest
What you’ll need:
White Sports Tape To Go Around Hands
Hopefully this gave you some easy and cheap Halloween costumes ideas or some inspiration! I hope you all have a fun and safe Halloween!