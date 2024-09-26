Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
5 Last Minute Fun, Cute, and Creative Halloween Costume Ideas

Nicole Frassica
Halloween will be here before we know it! Here are 5 last minute fun, cute, and creative Halloween costume ideas. These all can be done as solo or group costumes! I also included pictures and links that go along with the costume to make your Halloween costume search fun and easy! 

The Barden Bellas from the movie Pitch Perfect 

Last year I saw this costume with a group of girls and they killed it! This inspired me to suggest this costume first!

AD 4nXegYElZcOLi8S4O9ibOC5NsoY0h9Guj1yK92dhBVlKMkgmdbk2xpukloyObTiwW0MQfBbK5ZMpsSCUfRexQK9Gnv1TAYLyIEhLuLmnBJ9NHZLZ6WcSohLgXHXSWbVTHeFXX6wl79EyChkC6nkjx 0iS ZQN?key=WPzwv0Mh42s31XHJAjcXUQ

From Pinterest

What you’ll need:

White tank top to go under the blazer 

Long sleeved navy blazer 

Tank top navy blazer 

Navy blue skirt

Yellow scarf 

Microphone 

Party Animal(s) 

Here is the perfect costume to show your inner party animal! You can pick any type of animal and get the prints that go along with them. For this example, I used a cheetah print. Other animals you can choose from include lions, zebras, and giraffes! Honestly any animal you can think of would be super fun and cute!

AD 4nXd5NqzqsgSHeapIxd FWp2IFHzwLzvI7BSiwXnIwk tXMwFMNi Sl7kA6F2Hd

From Pinterest

What you’ll need:

Cheetah Print Top

Cheetah Skirt

 Party kazoos 

Animal Party Hats

OR You Could Do

Cheetah ears, tail, bowtie, and face tattoos

Race Car Driver

Race Car drivers have been on the top of my Halloween costumes list for the last few years. If you are looking for a solo one this would be perfect! You can dress up in many different ways for this one. The example shows both a one-piece and two-piece!

AD 4nXeNBAIdkw3wWAzZhSkrkk3D4T7bYPMZGT hkSTCZ5CAPFSG0sMXYYfxolem8bDAEi9w3 7RvGfKP1j5mIZX6HLUOSz2WZiH KoWln5QrWsUMd8LbJPK6pIJ8JeHIzDdg2qrPltczpP SA4XIa 01oqSDUA?key=WPzwv0Mh42s31XHJAjcXUQ

From Pinterest

What you’ll need:

Race Car Driver Outfit 

Checkered Tube Top 

Black Leather Skirt 

Red Bandana 

Race Car Flags

(Any sunglasses) 

Incarceration Disney Princesses 

My friends and I did this for Halloween last year and had an absolute BLAST! This is another super easy costume to do and, there are so many princesses you can choose from! I did Belle and looked for yellow dresses that would fit her vibe. You can easily find any color dress that goes with each princess. To make this costume come alive you can get a simple crown to add to your costume!

AD 4nXcOxN0UmIcdZQu lD4Vd580dyGYM RGLbTHyHnJujRUpBTM12msm0x

What you’ll need:

Two Piece Yellow Set 

Two Piece Yellow Set (Shein)(shown in picture) 

Crown

Red Rose Incarceration Signs  (you can print these out on printer paper and poke holes through the top two corners and tie string around)

Boxer

Being a boxer for Halloween might be the easiest last minute costume. A lot of the costume pieces you may have in your closet. Adding two dutch or french braids for a hairstyle could pull the costume all together. Making this the best last minute/cheapest Halloween costume! 

AD 4nXefbYdJebQdhbODWe3CdcbtkaTcy1aPNYiNeY42UURTKs3C4cQI7N5l7ABpZqp0xRXd4mKbN6B7gsdZga9LEML0hFDvGf3aao fQQaAwcEWBf5rcI8aRN9T7vfnu7a8aB0GfDwoLtCiu7TYtwmQyar52 wq?key=WPzwv0Mh42s31XHJAjcXUQ

From Pinterest

What you’ll need:

Robe (any color)

Sports Bra

Spandex Shorts 

White Sports Tape To Go Around Hands 

Hopefully this gave you some easy and cheap Halloween costumes ideas or some inspiration! I hope you all have a fun and safe Halloween!

