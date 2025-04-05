The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finding your go-to content creators on YouTube can sometimes be a bit challenging. Typically, the more well-known YouTubers on social media consume your homepage, making your recommendations very dry and uninteresting over time. You don’t need more oversaturated content from the people you already know; you need new faces with different outlooks to share with the world.

Growing up, I’d endlessly scroll on YouTube, hoping to find enjoyable content. I was never really interested in the mainstream YouTubers. I spent hours viewing different channels, but none caught my attention. I wanted to watch videos by people whose identities and stories would resonate with mine.

After years of searching and curating my YouTube feed to my liking, I finally found different Black YouTubers I could always count on to keep me entertained and empowered. Black content creators are essential, especially for younger viewers who want to see people who look like them thriving in these social spaces.

No matter what your favorite kind of videos are, whether it’s fashion, entertainment, gaming, or beauty, amazing Black YouTubers exist in every one of those categories. Let’s take a look at some of them.

Vadah Zaniel Vadah Zaniel’s videos are so engaging! She captures navigating life through your twenties while prioritizing self-care and health. Her videos include vlogs, where she takes you through her daily activities. In almost every single one of her vlogs, you’ll see Zaniel at the gym. She creates a very inviting space for young Black girls who are finding their confidence and starting their fitness journeys. In addition to her vlogs, Zaniel also posts many vent sessions, where she shares some of her personal experiences with viewers and gives them life updates. Her content adds a unique vibe to everyday moments while still being relatable and inspiring. terrelL The Terrell Show brings you all your favorite songs, artists, and actors in one place. His channel provides you with a diverse selection of videos to choose from. He has a live concert series, a friend show, up-close-and-personal interviews with celebrities, and an entire section dedicated to his humorous and captivating friendship with Coco Jones. His charismatic and comedic energy naturally draws people in and encourages them to find their voice in music and their passions. Kianna naomi You’ll love Kianna Naomi’s videos if you’re into traveling and exploring the world. From New York to Brazil to Rome, Naomi is literally all of your travel goals and more. She travels with her friends, taking in new sights and experiences. Her content offers viewers a fresh perspective on different locations through her vlogs. She showcases the beauty in traveling while young and highlights the importance of creating memories and trying new things. Grits & Eggs The Grits & Eggs channel will have you rethinking everything you know. It’s hosted by Deante’ Kyle, where he has uncut and honest conversations on various topics, especially on the discussion of the Black experience in America. His videos are the perfect combination of jokes and new information. Kyle goes beneath the surface layer with every conversation he covers and leaves his listeners wanting to know more. Profound Pondering Lastly, one of my favorites is Profound Pondering! Eyan, the creator behind this video series, focuses on mindfulness and personal growth. He shares his insights on living and moving through the world. Eyan inspires people to be authentic and emphasizes reflecting on what they want out of their lives.

I hope you add these content creators to your watchlist! You won’t regret it.