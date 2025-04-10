April: 5 Observances This Month You Should Know

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The month of April usually signifies the beginning of spring. Growing up, we all heard the phrase, “April showers bring May flowers,” but April also introduces several awareness campaigns. Awareness days or month designations shine a light on some rare and common medical conditions and safety concerns. As April has begun, here’s a list of some critical campaigns to know.

National Autism Acceptance Month

The first celebration of Autism Acceptance was by the Autism Society of America in April 1970. Following this, in 1988, former President Ronald Reagan issued the first presidential proclamation for National Autism Awareness Month. In December 2007, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution recognizing April 2 as World Autism Awareness Day. Finally, in 2011, the Autism Self-Advocacy Network began referring to April as Autism Acceptance Month, rather than Awareness Month. This change occurred because many autistic individuals believe the term “awareness” defines them as “Other” and only emphasizes them as being different. They think that instead of trying to help autistic individuals, it treats them as a problem for their neurotypical friends and family. On the other hand, “acceptance” means truly understanding those with autism, not as “charity cases,” but as regular people. With acceptance, differences are embraced. It pushes for the inherent understanding and unlearning of old prejudices and generalizations. Autism acceptance aims to do away with condemning autism. It tries to avoid correcting behaviors perceived as “normal” by accepting neurodivergent behaviors.

Alcohol Awareness Month

Started in April 1987 by the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, Alcohol Awareness Month was “targeting college-aged students who might be drinking too much as part of their newfound freedom.” Since then, it has served to inform the public of the causes and effects of alcoholism and alcohol abuse. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism reports that each year, “there are more than 178,000 alcohol-related deaths, making alcohol a leading preventable cause of death in the United States. In addition, more than 200 disease and injury-related conditions are associated with alcohol misuse.” Alcohol Awareness Month aims to spread awareness to adolescents and young adults about the dangers of becoming reliant on alcohol. Similarly, the movement pushes for parents and adults to be positive role models by having positive conversations about responsible alcohol consumption and demonstrating the same responsible consumption for themselves.

National Child Abuse Prevention Month

In the 1980s, reports of child abuse and maltreatment cases rose significantly at alarming rates. The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives decided that the first National Child Abuse Prevention week would be from June 6 to June 12, 1982. April was proclaimed the first National Child Abuse Prevention Month the following year. It was especially re-emphasized during the Obama administration. In April 2009, former President Barack Obama released a presidential proclamation pushing for the education and awareness of families across the nation about possible mental, sexual, and physical abuse children across the country could be facing. Organizations like Child Welfare Information Gateway and Prevent Child Abuse America are constantly circulating resources, informative events, and advice on spotting signs of child abuse and how to help prevent it within families and friends. April serves as an important reminder that the welfare of children should be a top priority and to be aware of the unfortunate reality that hundreds of thousands of children face across America. Knowing the signs and resources for helping and reporting victims of abuse is crucial.

Parkinson’s Awareness Month

Parkinson’s disease, or PD, is a neurodegenerative disease affecting the central and peripheral nervous systems. Dopamine-producing neurons slowly die off in the substantia nigra — a portion of the brain’s midbrain — leading to motor and non-motor issues like tremors, rigidity, postural instability, slowed cognitive speed, and executive dysfunction. It was first diagnosed by London physician James Parkinson in 1817, and 180 years later, on April 11, 1997, the first official World Parkinson’s Day was celebrated in honor of his date of birth. Parkinson’s Awareness Month brings attention to one of the most difficult, life-changing diseases a person can deal with. As a dual psychology and communication sciences and disorders major, I’ve had countless assignments discussing Parkinson’s. I’ve learned a lot about treatments that help patients counter the effects of cell death, such as physical rehabilitation, working with speech-language pathologists to manage articulation and swallowing issues, and seeking therapy to cope with the emotional trauma of the body slowly shutting down. But there is hope — organizations like the Parkinson’s Foundation and the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research work and constantly put forth research and resources to further understand treatments for Parkinson’s. As of 2023, the Michael J. Fox Foundation has raised over $2 billion for Parkinson’s research. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at 29 years old. “I refer to Parkinson’s and the effect it’s had on my life as a gift. And people are completely dubious of that and kind of wonder how I could say that. But I qualify it by saying it’s a gift that keeps on taking, but it is a gift, because it’s really opened me up to more kind of compassionate, curious, risk-taking person. And it’s given me – I wouldn’t call the foundation my magnum opus, but it’s definitely the most important thing I have ever done or will probably do in my life.” Michael J. Fox said in a 2010 CNN interview.

Sexual Assault Awareness Month