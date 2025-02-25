4 Cheap and Unique Hobbies To Get Your Eyes Off Screens

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The world today lives off of being online. Work, school, and even having fun puts you directly in front of a screen. So many hobbies revolve around screen time, from video games to doom-scrolling. Our entire lives depend on screens. Finding hobbies that aren’t digital can be a way to relax while finding a new creative outlet. Here are four unique yet budget-friendly hobbies that won’t break the bank and allow you to remain creative.

Junk Journaling Junk journaling is a way to blend scrapbooking, collages, and just normal, free-form journaling into one. You can use it to collect things, document memories, or express yourself creatively. You also don’t require any crafting supplies. Receipts, tags, postcards, fabric, photos, magazines — anything can be used as a junk journal. There are no rules to junk journaling. Make your journal and spreads as simple or artistic as you would like. The paper is your outlet, cutting, sticking and even finding material can be therapeutic and relaxing. Make it a break from everything else in your life. Photo by Prophsee Journals from Unsplash Hand-Lettering Hand-lettering is a form of calligraphy but can extend to more styles than just cursive. Where calligraphy is consistent with each pen/brush stroke, hand-lettering allows you to explore your own styles and has a wide range of fonts and scripts to dabble in. All you need is a piece of pen and paper to start. This hobby can even turn into a great skill to use for cards, projects, or more! stone-painting Tap into your inner child, pick up a cool rock, and paint it! While stone painting may seem childish, you can paint anything on stones. Rocks are free, and just a unique material to use instead of paper. You can use a white pencil to sketch your designs beforehand, or just freeform your art! Additionally, you can toss your rock into a body of water when done, and paint to ease your mind! Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash pickleball While most of the hobbies on this list have been ‘inside’ hobbies, pickleball is a great way of releasing stress in a sport without being an athlete. Anyone can pick up pickleball after a session or two of practice, and you can make this sport casual or competitive. This sport is also great for finding a community, or getting closer to your friends! Channel any leftover stress or negative energy into hitting the ball, and your mind and body will feel better afterward!

In a world full of distractions online, always remember to take some time for yourself and shut off your screens. All of these hobbies will help your mindfulness and let your body de-stress. Don’t overthink relaxing — just start! Hobbies enhance your quality of life, never stray from them because responsibilities take up too much of your time.