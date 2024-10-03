3 Items to Manage The Heat in Fall As a Florida student

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What do colleges down south have in common? I’ll tell you: the fall heat is more intense than any steamy Bridgerton scene, and if you tuned in for the newest installment on Netflix, you know that’s saying a lot.

When it comes to Florida heat, navigating the weather in college has unique challenges. It isn’t coined the “Sunshine State” for no reason. However, it’s not just the extreme temperatures students have to deal with, there are also high levels of humidity and precipitation for the majority of the year.

Despite the humid climate, school in Florida comes with many benefits, such as the beautiful green landscapes, the refreshing natural springs, as well as the beaches and attractions. So, if you’re looking to maximize your time spent in school in Florida, you might want to consider purchasing the following items.

UV/UPF Umbrellas As mentioned earlier, rain and moisture in Florida are pretty common. That’s why it is essential to get a good umbrella. It’s especially useful during the summer and fall semesters, as hurricane season is during the months of June to November. But why spend your money on just any regular umbrella when you can get a two-in-one with a UV/UPF umbrella? What makes UV/UPF umbrellas more practical? These umbrellas have a special coating to block out UV rays that can cause sunburn and potentially lead to skin cancer. They’re like parasols, in the sense that they provide shade to cool you under the sun, while also shielding you from the frequent and unexpected rain showers Florida is known for. Although there are some stylish options from brands like Solbari for about $55, they may be out of budget for the average college student. However, there are still great options with fashionable designs on Amazon for as low as $10 from brands such as Yoobure. Look for umbrellas that offer UPF 50+ protection, which effectively blocks over 99% of UV rays for the best sun (and heat) protection! Insulated Water Bottles Florida campuses tend to feature expansive green lawns, clusters of trees, iridescent lakes, and, most of the time, lots of walking. Although the beautiful natural landscape may be considered a great plus, it also means a ton of outdoor heat. Aside from having a UV/UPF Umbrella, another essential for navigating the climate is having the perfect water bottle. As a college student, you might win some free school merch at campus activities or giveaways, including a water bottle. Although this is fantastic (who doesn’t love free functional stuff), most of those water bottles tend to lack the double-wall or triple-wall insulated water bottles, which keep your H2O crisp, cold, and refreshing all day long. Some popular options include the Stanley, Yeti, or Hydro Flask water bottles. The problem is, like some UV/UPF umbrellas, they can be on the pricier side at around $40 to $45 for roughly 40oz. However, Target offers a Thermos insulated water bottle for about $30 with a smaller version (24oz) for a bit over $15. Target also offers price matching from Amazon, which may have sales for some of the options in-store. Hydroflask Backpack Spacers This last one is not one I’ve personally tried but promises a solution to my most unwelcome problem: backpack sweat. Backpack Spacers are pretty much like the name suggests, they work to create a gap between your bag and back, so the friction from your bag while you walk doesn’t generate heat and consequent sweat. Additionally, they may aid in preventing poor posture and avoiding back pain. Walking around a campus as large as UCF involves a lot of sweating in the blazing heat. With the fall semester in Florida being so hot and humid, you might be enticed to ditch the backpack altogether. However, some backpack spacers are structured to provide back support while ventilating air to cool off your back. Both the VentaPak and Windit options offer ventilated support, which can be easily attached to your backpack and are priced similarly at about $40 and $45. A more affordable, compact option with a different design is the Backpack Jack at $24, which is also advertised to prevent backpack-induced sweat while providing lumbar support.

There are some downsides to going to school in such a hot environment, but there are tools and technology to minimize those issues and improve your overall experience. So if there’s anything to spend your limited student funds on, let it be the three items listed above.