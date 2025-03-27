The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we enter a new season, I find it a better time than ever to recommit to reading regularly. Admittedly, I recently found myself in a rut where I didn’t prioritize reading. It was winter (in Florida), and I was overwhelmed with school, work, and life. I, in turn, placed little emphasis on the things I do for myself, and reading is one of those things. I would pick up a book and immediately be tired and start thinking about what else I could be doing.

Just recently, though, I found myself in a Barnes and Noble looking at a little white mouse on the cover of one of the books in the classics section. Because I do judge books by their covers (not exclusively), I naturally reached for the one with the cute little animal on it. Flowers for Algernon by Daniel Keyes quickly became my new obsession; I couldn’t put it down. Though tragic, the story propelled me into a new obsession for reading, leading me to list the books I want to read next, many of which I already own and haven’t gotten around to.

Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn I started this book already and am about 100 pages in, and so far, I love it. If you’re unfamiliar with Gone Girl, it follows a married couple, Nick and Amy Dunne, as Nick comes home on his anniversary to find his wife missing. Told from both Nick’s perspective and through diary entries from Amy, this story has unpredictable twists and turns that take you on a thrill ride. There is also a movie based on it, which stars Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike. The Invisible Life of Addie LaruE by V. E. Schwab I was a victim of the TikTok hype surrounding this book when it first came out, so I thankfully already own a copy. I’m not sure why I never started it, but now feels as good a time as any! This story follows a young French woman in the 1700s who makes a deal to live without aging or dying. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria “V.E.” Schwab (@veschwab) The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood I have already read this book, but given the state of the country, it feels more relevant now than it did when I first read it. The story of this now-banned classic follows Offred as she is forced to live as a handmaid in a totalitarian government called the Republic of Gilead, which has overthrown the U.S. government. Offred and the other handmaids are forced to bear children for their “Commander,” or the head of their household. The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath When making this list, I couldn’t believe I had gone this long without reading The Bell Jar, so this is my way of holding myself accountable and ensuring I read it soon. The Bell Jar is the only novel written by the acclaimed Sylvia Plath. It follows college student Esther Greenwood in the 1950s as she navigates society and identity. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara I know very little about this book other than that many refer to it as unbelievably heartbreaking, gut-wrenching, and emotionally nauseating — sounds like my jam. It follows four college friends, mostly one named Jude, through their lives and careers and how they face the challenges of life and friendship. Ace of Spades by Faridah àbíké-íyímídé I also own this book! I’m not sure why I haven’t read it yet, but it was one of those books you see in a bookstore and feel compelled to buy. So, I did! Ace of Spades follows two students attending a prestigious boarding school as an anonymous bully targets them as secrets are revealed to the entire school. The book deals with themes of racism, homophobia, classism, and friendship. Feiwel & Friends / Amazon Dracula by Bram Stoker Dracula is another literary classic that is impossible not to hear about at least once in your life. This book is not told from Dracula’s perspective but rather from the perspective of a series of protagonists who are vampire hunters trying to stop Dracula from hunting the people of London. The Dead and the Living by Sharon Olds This book is a collection of poems by one of my favorite poets. It is split into two parts: “Part One: Poems for the Dead” and “Part Two: Poems for the Living.” Sharon Olds writes of her own experiences, often emotionally and movingly. The MetAMORPHOSIS by Franz Kafka I had no idea what this was about, but I had been told countless times to read it. Alas, it finally made its way onto my reading list. This novella is about Gregor Samsa and his journey after he wakes up one day as a giant bug. It includes themes of isolation, family, and the absurdity of life. Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins This book just came out on March 18, and if you have any presence online, you may have seen dozens of people post about it as I did. So, yes, I felt a bit influenced to read this. Sunrise on the Reaping is the fifth installment of The Hunger Games series and the second prequel to the original novel. It takes place after The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and follows the story of Haymitch Abernathy as a teenager. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (@sunriseonthereaping.pn)

Whether you’re a self-proclaimed bibliophile or just trying to restart your reading journey, I urge you to list books you’d like to read. Maybe try giving yourself dates to finish each by, but if you don’t finish by then, no biggie! Remember, what you read is for you. As long as you’re enjoying what you read, you’re doing it right.