Your Ultimate Guide to UC Davis Student Perks: Services and Discounts You Need to Know About

Let’s be real—college is expensive enough without spending extra cash on things you could get for free! As UC Davis students, we’re lucky to have access to some amazing student perks that can save us serious money while making campus life way more fun. Here’s your go-to guide for all the student services and discounts you absolutely need to take advantage of:

Getting Around Town & Local Deals

Free Bus Rides Everywhere : Your student ID is literally your ticket to ride! Use Unitrans to zip around campus and Davis, or hop on Yolo County buses to explore Sacramento and beyond. Tip from another fellow student: take the bus to Savers in Dixon for some seriously good deals on jeans—your wallet (and wardrobe) will thank you!

Local Student Discounts: That same student ID will score you deals all around Davis! From your morning coffee fix to bike repairs, most local businesses offer student discounts. Just remember to ask!

Food & Community

Night Market at Central Park : Don’t miss this hidden gem! Every Monday through Friday from 9 to 11 PM, head to Central Park for free produce and baked goods. It’s a great way to stock up on fresh food while connecting with fellow students and community members.

The Pantry : Need groceries or basic necessities? The Pantry has your back with free food and supplies, no questions asked. Nobody should have to choose between buying textbooks and buying groceries. Follow their Instagram for updates on fresh produce days!

: Need groceries or basic necessities? The Pantry has your back with free food and supplies, no questions asked. Nobody should have to choose between buying textbooks and buying groceries. Follow their Instagram for updates on fresh produce days! Aggie Eats Food Truck: This is seriously one of the coolest programs on campus! The Aggie Eats Truck serves up delicious, nutritious meals with a unique twist—you pay what you can afford. Whether that’s $0, a few bucks, or a little extra if you’re feeling generous. No one knows what you paid, and all the money goes right back into providing more meals for students! Find them on weekdays from 11 AM to 2 PM (or until sold out) at different spots around campus:

Monday & Friday: The Quad

Tuesday: International Center

Wednesday: Storer Hall

Thursday: Orchard Park

Ordering is super easy: just scan the QR code on your meal and pay later at your convenience. Perfect for grabbing lunch between classes!

Food Recovery Network : Keep an eye out for their events where they distribute perfectly good leftover food from campus dining halls and local restaurants. It’s where sustainability meets free food—what’s not to love?

Davis Farmers Market : While not free, the Wednesday afternoon and Saturday morning markets located downtown at Central Park offer amazing student deals. Plus, if you go near closing time on Saturdays, vendors often offer major discounts to clear their stock!

: While not free, the Wednesday afternoon and Saturday morning markets located downtown at Central Park offer amazing student deals. Plus, if you go near closing time on Saturdays, vendors often offer major discounts to clear their stock! CalFresh Help: Did you know many students qualify for CalFresh (food stamps)? The UC Davis CalFresh team can help you apply and even show you where to use your benefits around town.

Wellness & Recreation

The ARC (Your Free Gym & More) : Full gym access with all the equipment you need Free fitness classes like yoga and Zumba (perfect for de-stressing during finals!) Discounted fun classes like archery and tennis Pool access for those hot Davis days Worried about extra costs? Ask about the Well-Being Fee Waiver Program

:

Other Money-Saving Essentials

Aggie Reuse Store : Located right in the Memorial Union, this gem offers FREE second-hand clothes, school supplies, and more. It’s sustainable fashion at its finest (and easiest on your wallet)!

: Located right in the Memorial Union, this gem offers FREE second-hand clothes, school supplies, and more. It’s sustainable fashion at its finest (and easiest on your wallet)! Library Perks: Shields Library hooks you up with access to fancy academic databases like JSTOR and PubMed. These usually cost big $$$ but are free for us. They are perfect for research papers or diving deep into random topics at 3 AM.

Entertainment & Culture (Because We Need Fun, Too!)

Free Movies with Kanopy : Missing your home Netflix subscription? Don’t worry! Log into Kanopy with your student account and stream thousands of movies and documentaries. They’ve got everything from new indie films to classics—perfect for movie nights or ahem “research” for that film studies class.

Free NYT Digital Access : Stay informed (and ace those current events discussions) with complimentary access to The New York Times digital content. Trust me, this beats hitting the paywall every time!

: Stay informed (and ace those current events discussions) with complimentary access to The New York Times digital content. Trust me, this beats hitting the paywall every time! Mondavi Center Deals: Get this: every student gets one FREE ticket per year to a show of their choice. Plus, major discounts on other performances. Time to dress up and have that cultured night out you’ve been dreaming of!

Remember, these perks are literally part of what you’re paying for in your tuition, so not using them is like leaving free money on the table! Take advantage of everything UC Davis offers and make your college experience both amazing and affordable.

Pro tip: Bookmark this guide for later—trust me, you’ll want to reference it throughout the year! 💙💛