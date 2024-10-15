Why I Love Living Alone In College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

Transitioning from being a freshman in the dorms and sharing a room with my best friend to living in an apartment by myself just a few short months later has been quite a transition. Don’t get me wrong, I would absolutely love to live with my friends and experience all the joys that come with that. However, while I do have the privilege of living alone, I’ve found that I love it. When people hear that I live alone as a 19-year-old, they often feel sorry for me, thinking I might feel isolated or lonely. While I appreciate their concern, it’s far from how I actually feel. Living alone has been an empowering experience, and I feel like I’ve peeled away some layer of fear that I had not even realized was there, a fear of being truly by myself.

In times of change, especially those that push you out of your comfort zone, I firmly believe that discomfort is a necessary part of growth. If you’re never uncomfortable, you’re not growing. After living alone for two months now, I can already feel the personal growth I’ve undergone. Yes, that first night alone felt strange, the unfamiliar sounds of the apartment, not knowing anyone in the building, my furniture still in pieces on the floor, and clothes everywhere. It was a scene I’m sure many who’ve moved into a new place can relate to. But that strange first night was a rite of passage. It was a mixture of fear and excitement that marked the beginning of my new independence.

It wasn’t until today that I realized how much time has passed since I moved in and how natural living alone has come to feel. Weeks have flown by, and I never once felt like I was truly alone. That’s one of the reasons why I have so easily grown to love living on my own so much. It is not the isolation people expect, but rather an opportunity for self-reflection and growth. I believe there’s a widespread fear of being alone, one that many people carry into adulthood. It reminds me of the childhood fear of being home alone when your parents were out, except now it has manifested in adult life. Many people avoid living alone for as long as possible because of this fear, and I think that’s unfortunate. By doing so, they miss out on an important opportunity to learn more about themselves and conquer this fear of solitude.

Of course, I’m aware that I’m missing out on certain aspects of living with others. There’s a social dynamic, constant company, and shared responsibilities that I’m not experiencing, but it’s a tradeoff I am more than willing to make. Life is full of tradeoffs, and this one has been worth it for me. Living alone has given me the chance to learn how to be an adult in ways I would not have otherwise. I’m fortunate to have such a supportive network of adults in my life who are just a phone call away when I have questions or need advice when it comes to adulting. This support system has undoubtedly made the transition smoother, but the independence I am gaining from living alone is something that will stay with me for life.

Ultimately, living alone has been an experience of personal growth, self-discovery, and empowerment. I no longer feel like I need constant company or reassurance to feel secure. I have embraced the challenges and joys that come with living independently, and I would not trade it for anything. While living with others might offer different benefits, the personal insights I’ve gained from this experience are invaluable.