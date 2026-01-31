What Spending Time Outdoors Taught Me About Confidence

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My whole life, I have been enthralled with nature. The outdoors can be an intimidating place: beautiful and tranquil, or shocking and harsh. As a child lucky enough to grow up on land, I experienced the outdoors from a very young age. After reflecting on my upbringing and subsequent life choices, I’ve realized just how much being outside shaped my confidence — not just confidence in myself, but confidence in how I move through life.

I grew up a kid of the land. I come from a rural background. My brother and I were sent outside every chance my mom got, roaming our acreage with intense curiosity and imagination. Often, we found ourselves deep in mud, building forts from fallen trees, or catching snails during the rain. We were always inventing games, pretending to survive off the land, letting our imaginations run wild. Because of this, I moved through childhood with spunk and confidence. The world felt wide open, and I felt capable of exploring it.

As I grew older, horses became my life. Without them, I truly don’t know where I would be today. Riding teaches you quickly that confidence isn’t optional. Every step requires intention. You learn to trust yourself, make decisions, and commit to them. Through horses, I learned how to be present, steady and self-assured, even when fear crept in.

I also grew to love hiking, skiing, hunting, camping and fishing. These spaces sometimes felt overwhelmingly male-dominated. Walking into those environments was intimidating. I questioned whether I belonged, whether I knew enough or whether I was taking up space that wasn’t meant for me. I wanted to prove that I deserved to be there, and at times tried to conform to try to prove that. I conquered a lot of these things solo, from camping alone to skiing from open to close by myself. Through much trial and error and often unpleasant experiences, I learned that confidence didn’t come from proving myself to others, but from learning that I could rely on myself.

That confidence also came from building relationships with people willing to help. Accepting help, advice or criticism isn’t always easy, but forging connections (even with people you don’t expect to like) is critical. There are endless things others can teach you, especially in areas where you lack expertise. I learned this through my experiences waterfowl hunting, when I met an elderly gentleman who offered to help me. His presentation was strange, and he talked a lot, but he shared hard-earned knowledge about the area and how the species liked to move around that area, which helped me tremendously. Now, every time I run into him at the wildlife refuge, I’m happy to stop and chat. You never know what you might absorb, or how it can help you show up better prepared.

I also appreciated having examples of hard-working women in the outdoors. During moments of doubt, I found inspiration in women who showed me what confidence could look like. Athletes and outdoorswomen like Mikaela Shiffrin, Laine Ashker and Maggie Williams became role models for me — not because they were perfect, but because they were powerful, focused, and unapologetic in spaces that demand strength. Watching women excel in environments that require discipline and self-trust reminded me that confidence doesn’t have to be loud to be real. Their presence made it easier to imagine myself belonging, too.

Being outside taught me how to be comfortable with discomfort. It showed me that uncertainty doesn’t mean weakness; it means growth. The confidence I built in wild, quiet places has followed me into the rest of my life. I’ve become sure of my voice, my choices and my ability to navigate unfamiliar situations.

Looking back, the outdoors didn’t just give me experiences — it gave me resilience. It shaped the way I approach the things life throws at you. Things don’t always go right when you’re in nature, and that unpredictability forces one to plan and adapt. Of course, you hope things go right, and those circumstances are an incomparable feeling. Successful road trips with your friends or a long day’s hike feel so rewarding and give you the strength and desire to continue or try again.

Confidence, I’ve learned, isn’t about never being afraid. It’s about knowing that, no matter where you are, you can figure things out as you go. Confidence is ever-changing and ever-growing, and sometimes all it takes is stepping outside your comfort zone to discover it.