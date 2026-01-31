The Joy of Fostering Animals

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the winter quarter approaches once again, we’re faced with the cold and more time spent indoors. I wasn’t sure how these factors would affect my mental health and I worried about the impact of the winter season. This was until my roommate proposed fostering two kittens!

UC Davis Veterinary School hosts an Orphan Kitten Project, where community members can volunteer to foster kittens in need of temporary homes. We filled out the form, got in contact and volunteered to take in Groot and Gumba for the time being.

This is how I discovered the joy of fostering.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve spent my time playing with and getting to know the sweet creatures that my roommate and I brought home. It is rewarding to see them open up and get comfortable in our house. The way they transitioned from always staying in their crate to exploring their new surroundings has been gratifying.

Over the past few years, I’ve had several friends foster cats. It was a blissful experience getting to spend time with the cats as a group. It gave us an outlet for stress relief and relaxation by providing a space for fun and play.

This experience has also served as a reminder of how necessary it is to take care of ourselves. Fostering reminds me to slow down throughout my day and take time to enjoy the simple moments with the kittens while they are still in our care. Groot and Gumba have inspired me to open up to and embrace new experiences. They remind me that life doesn’t need to be rushed and that its joys can be simple and silly.

It is easy to get wrapped up in our stresses and worries, but this can be mediated through companionship. Fostering is a worthwhile pursuit that offers a mutually beneficial and fulfilling relationship. If you have the bandwidth, I highly recommend giving it a shot! This is the perfect way to bring extra joy into your life without making a long-term commitment. It is hard as a student to provide a forever home, but it is easy to give these animals a temporary home filled with love.

As I write this article, my new pals are cuddled up next to me and I couldn’t be more grateful for the support. Open up your home and let yourself have some fun with a new cuddle buddy. Although I make no promises that your foster will not become part of your forever family!