The Case for Creativity: Hobbies are Necessary

In the whirlwind of college life, it often feels impossible to carve out time for anything that isn’t schoolwork, cooking a quick meal, or binge-watching a show to decompress. When every day is packed with deadlines and responsibilities, hobbies can seem like an unnecessary indulgence—something you’d love to do if only there were more hours in the day. If this sounds familiar, don’t be too hard on yourself. The reality is that many students struggle to balance their academic workload, social life, and personal well-being. While hobbies might seem like a luxury, they are actually essential for mental and emotional health.

Studies show that engaging in hobbies can significantly reduce stress, improve focus, and boost overall well-being. A 2020 study published in The Journal of Positive Psychology found that people who participated in creative activities, such as painting or playing music, reported greater feelings of happiness and life satisfaction. Similarly, research from BMC Public Health found that hobbies were linked to reduced anxiety and depression. Even physical activities like tennis, hiking, or yoga have been shown to improve mood and cognitive function.

Despite the benefits, many people hesitate to try something new because they fear they won’t be good at it. But hobbies aren’t about skill or productivity—they’re about enjoyment. The beauty of trying a new hobby is that it doesn’t have to lead to expertise or success; it’s about the process, the joy of creating, and the relief of stepping away from daily stressors. So why not explore something outside your usual routine? There are countless hobbies to choose from, from ceramics, woodworking, glassblowing, knitting, dance, photography, to even rock climbing. The key is to start with curiosity and let yourself enjoy the learning experience without pressure.

I discovered this firsthand when I took a handbuilding ceramics class in the fall, followed by a wheel-throwing class in the winter. At first, I wasn’t sure what to expect—I had never worked with clay before. But the moment I started shaping the clay with my hands, I realized how therapeutic and rewarding the process was. Ceramics has become one of the most enjoyable and fulfilling parts of my life. I spend hours in the studio, completely focused on creating something from nothing. It’s an escape from screens, a way to express creativity and a reminder that the imperfections are part of the beauty. The act of shaping, glazing, and firing each piece gives me a deep sense of satisfaction and joy.

Beyond the personal benefits, hobbies also create opportunities for connection. Whether you join a class, a club, or an online community, hobbies can introduce you to people who share your interests. In a college environment where it’s easy to feel overwhelmed or isolated, having a creative or physical outlet can make a huge difference.

If you’ve been thinking about picking up a hobby but haven’t taken the plunge, consider this your sign to go for it. Whether it’s something artistic, athletic, or entirely unexpected, hobbies offer a space to relax, grow, and rediscover what brings you joy. Life isn’t just about work—it’s about finding small moments of happiness in the things that excite and inspire you. You never know when a new hobby might turn into a lifelong passion.