Securing the Job: Panel Interview Edition

You’ve perfected your resume, submitted your application, and now you have your interview scheduled, but it’s a panel interview… what do you do? What does that change about the interview format? Is this a harder interview to ace?

Walking into an interview and realizing there are multiple interviewers for one interviewee can be intimidating. Don’t be too nervous! As someone who has been on the panel, I can assure you that panel interviews can work to your advantage. This interview format is to your benefit because every interviewer seeks out different qualities in a candidate.

Although some tips are similar to those for a regular interview, it may be more crucial to make sure you hit them in a panel interview.

Tip #1: Make eye contact with your interviewers. This is a simple aspect of the process but body language is essential to securing a job. There is leeway for some nerves to come forth, but the calmer you are, the more secure you seem. Being able to make eye contact establishes a connection with each interviewer. You want to address the room and allow each panelist to connect with you as a candidate.

Tip #2: This is a great opportunity for your answers to resonate with different panel members. In a one on one interview, if you aren’t connecting with your interviewer it can be difficult to move past, whereas a panel allows you multiple chances to connect and for your answers to resonate with an interviewer. Everyone is looking at your experience with a different perspective, and they all value qualities in varying ways. If you resonate with one panelist, they may go to bat for you in deliberations.

Tip #3: Be Yourself! A cliche, I know. However, interviewers want someone capable of doing good work, but they also are deciding what kind of coworker you would be. If you are applying to team based roles, they want to see a team member. They want to establish a good flow and company relationships that are well balanced.

Tip #4: Bring extra copies of your resume. In my experience, I have not always been able to review a candidate’s resume before entering their interview. When provided a resume, there is a chance for them to ask pointed questions about some of your resume highlights that interest them. It is a quick way for them to get a glimpse of some aspects you may mention. It showcases initiative and always adds to the appearance of preparedness.

Tip #5: Ask a question about the group dynamic. You can learn a lot from what each person with a different role will say about the dynamics within the company. It also establishes that you want to be a part of the community as a whole, and is beneficial to know what dynamic you would be stepping into.

Ultimately, more interviewers mean better chances to make a positive impression. You can ace this interview, whether you are charming one person or five! This is your chance to impress your future coworkers and make connections. Now go ace your interview!