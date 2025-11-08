MediCube: Korean Skincare that’s Worth the Hype?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For the last 5 years, I have been trying to find the perfect products for my skin. Most, if not all the products I have tried have been from Korean skincare brands and I wanted to share my thoughts on a brand that I started using over the summer — MediCube.

What is Medicube?

MediCube is a trending Korean skincare brand that I discovered through TikTok. I try my best not to fall for advertisements, but once I ran out of my regular skin care products, I decided to give MediCube a try.

Buying new skincare is usually worrying because you never know how your skin is going to react to it. I decided to take the risk anyways and picked a couple of products that I thought would help with my current skin troubles. I felt reassured knowing that MediCube doesn’t add any fragrances or artificial color to their products. Additionally, all of their products go through many rounds of testing, making the product seem more reliable.

MediCube offers four different lines of products for specific skin concerns.

Deep Line: Dark Spots & Dullness

Zero Line: Pores & Black Heads

Glow Line: Redness & Fine Lines/Wrinkles

PDRN Line: Even Skin Tone & Glass Glow

My Honest Thoughts

I chose products from the Zero Line and PDRN Line because my biggest concerns were my pores and getting a nice glow on my face.

After using their products for about half a year, I can say that their products have been a good fit for my skin. They haven’t caused any breakouts or worsened my skin in any way.

I do think that their advertising can be misleading, as they advertise this idea that their products are medical-grade and scientifically proven to improve your skin concerns. Though this can be said of any brand that utilizes exaggerated claims to promote their products, I think that MediCube’s employment of influencers for advertising has created false pretenses for what their products can actually achieve.

In no way do I think that marketing your product to be “good” is a bad thing. As consumers we have the responsibility of maintaining reasonable expectations. With skin-care, it’s a case-by-case situation where something that doesn’t work for my skin could work really great for someone else’s. But I don’t think that MediCube’s products have fully lived up to their claims.

For acne control, I’ll stick to the La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo+M. I feel like the niacinamide in this product works better for my skin. While the MediCube Zero Pore One Day Serum hasn’t caused any acne for me, I haven’t seen a huge difference.

Aside from that, I really like their collagen mask, which I try to sleep in at least once a week. When I wake up my skin feels firmer and fully moisturized. Because it dries clear, I occasionally forget that I have a face mask on but that’s just user-error more than anything.

Lastly, their PDRN Pink Peptide Serum has been one of my favorite products to use at night. This product is extremely hydrating and gives a nice healthy glow to my skin.

My favorite thing about MediCube products is how they are fully absorbed by your skin. I’ve noticed throughout my skincare trials, that many products sort of just sit on your skin, and I like how these don’t do that.

My Skincare Journey

Skincare has always been important to me, and that’s why I try to test different products over long periods of time so that I can see their affects on my skin. I have experienced really bad, painful breakouts and my prioritization of skincare comes from a fear of experiencing that again.

The way my skin feels often impacts my confidence and the way that I feel. I learned that managing and maintaining my skin isn’t a short or easy journey. It took a lot of time, patience, and effort to feel comfortable in my own skin. But I’m really glad that I didn’t give up because it did end up getting better.

When I try a couple of new products, I usually end up implementing them into my skincare routine, unless I see no benefits from the product. I’m really excited to continue using some of the MediCube products I’ve been testing over the past couple of months.