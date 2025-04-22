This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

I want to showcase some of my favorite products, which I discovered this month and have now instantly become my holy grails.

The first one I have to highlight is the Ole Henriksen Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment; this lip treatment additionally serves as a lip gloss, which is amazing. I have tried Summer Fridays, Laneige, and drugstore lip glosses such as NYX’s lip oil, and absolutely nothing compares to the Ole Henriksen Lip Treatment. With how great this product leaves my lips feeling and how moisturizing it is, I expected it to be more expensive but it is extremely comparable to its competitors and drastically better. There are many different colorways and options to choose from, they are always in stock, and they are the most long-lasting lip glosses/lip treatments I have ever tried. They actually leave your lips feeling soft and moisturized for hours after, and I am not exaggerating.

Next is the Athena Club Glossy Shave Oil – Super Pink, which you can find at Target, for an amazing price. I never knew what shave oil was until this month, and I cannot go back to regular shaving cream now exclusively because of this shave oil. It smells heavenly, a little goes a long way, and it leaves you with softer skin and the smoothest shave (no razor bumps or painful cuts!); this shave gel gets the job done and then some. It leaves your skin moisturized and actually allows the razor to shave, whereas with shaving creams, sometimes I feel like it’s just a barrier getting in the way of the razor. This lightweight shave gel does the opposite.

This was a product that I feel has been viral for a long time and I finally decided to purchase it and see what it is all about, and that is the Eos Shea Butter Body Lotion- Vanilla Cashmere. I was blown away by this lotion–it is so insanely hydrating, it will stay on for hours, and it lived up to the hype of smelling so good. I was very impressed with this lotion overall. It was very easy to apply and left my skin feeling smooth and smelling lovely hours after use. I personally have eczema and sensitive skin so I was hesitant to try something that was not dermatologist-approved, but it had no negative effects on my skin which I was super pleased with.

Another product that I tried out and loved is the Byoma Melting Balm Cleanser. This is a product that I do not use fairly often because I do not wear a lot of makeup and I tend to use this solely when I have an event where I am wearing more makeup than I usually do. The reason for this is because this product is so good at instantly removing makeup, that it is genuinely like magic. I had seen this product mentioned before by an influencer and decided to try it because makeup is so stubborn and hard to get off at times with a gentle cleanser. Overall, this cleanser has a really fresh rosemary and mint scent to it, and you only need about a dime-sized amount to fully cleanse and wash off your makeup. Afterwards, your face feels smooth and hydrated because of the grapeseed oil as well as olive fruit extract. This has been my favorite product that I have used to remove makeup and I love how just a little goes a long way.

Lastly, is the L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil; I want to start off by thanking my older sister Natasha for showing me this amazing product. This shower oil is fantastic for so many reasons– it has these vanilla notes to it that smell absolutely lovely and (like a lot of the products I have mentioned) a little goes a long way (which is nice for this product because it is pricey, but very worth it). I love this shower oil because it leaves your skin so soft while still feeling cleansing. It turns into a very thin shower gel/oil which cleans your skin but also adds moisture to it. I have never tried shower oil before. I now find myself preferring it over a typical body wash, as I feel this one lingers on your skin for longer, making you smell just amazing as well as leaving your skin feeling so moisturized and most importantly, clean.

To conclude, these products quickly became some of my absolute favorites, and I can confidently say they are worth it. From the moisturizing Ole Henriksen Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment to the amazing Athena Club Glossy Shave Oil, each one has impressed me in different ways. The Eeos Shea Butter Body Lotion has exceeded my expectations with its long-lasting hydration and heavenly scent despite my thinking it was just a product that went viral not necessarily for its quality. And, of course, the L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil has completely transformed my shower routine, leaving my skin feeling soft and nourished. Discovering these products this month has been a game-changer, and I can’t wait to see what other holy grails I come across next!