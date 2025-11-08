Trader Joe’s Recipes to Get Through Midterms Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Midterms Season is chaotic enough without having to figure out what to eat — especially when you’re low on time, energy and clean dishes. Between lectures, late night study sessions and caffeine fueled cramming, it’s easy to forget what a balanced meal even looks like. The days blur together, coffee becomes your best friend, and suddenly your fridge is a graveyard of half eaten takeout boxes and expired oat milk.

But eating healthy during exam season doesn’t have to mean bland salads or endless instant noodles. With a quick Trader Joe’s run and a little inspiration from TikTok, you can have a week’s worth of easy, balanced meals that actually taste good. These recipes are affordable, quick and easy — because no one has time to play Michelin chef between back-to-back midterms.

Here are five of my favorite go-to Trader Joe’s meal prep ideas from @broccyourbody to help you survive midterm week.

It’s crispy, savory, full of flavor — and it’s all done in one pan (which means less washing — hooray!). The panko coating gives the salmon a nice crunch while the roasted broccoli turns perfectly tender. If you want to add a little kick, drizzle on Trader Joe’s Hot Honey Mustard Dressing before serving — or just eat it off the baking tray for even less dishes to clean. For a more filling option, serve it over brown rice or couscous and finish with a squeeze of lemon juice to make it extra tasty.

@broccyourbody Welcome back to Episode 4 of 20 Minute High Protein Trader Joe’s Dinners! Tonight we’re making Sheet Pan Panko Salmon & Crispy Broccoli which is my favorite quick and easy dinner when I’m craving something healthy and delicious. I served it up with the microwaveable brown rice from Trader Joe’s and it was perfection! Each serving has 40 grams of protein (with 6 oz of salmon). IB: Queen @inagarten 👑 Ingredients: Panko Salmon: 1-1 1/2 lb salmon filet 2 tbsp dijon mustard Juice from 1/2 lemon 2 tsp coconut sugar 1 tsp paprika 1/2 tsp kosher salt 1/2 tsp garlic powder 1/4 tsp black pepper 1/4 tsp dried oregano 1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs 3 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped 2 tbsp olive oil 1 tbsp grated parmesan cheese, omit for dairy free Brown rice to serve Crispy Broccoli: 12 oz broccoli florets 1 tbsp olive oil Juice from 1/2 lemon 1/2 tsp kosher salt 1/4 tsp black pepper Instructions: Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. In a small bowl, whisk together the Dijon mustard and lemon juice. In another small bowl, mix the coconut sugar, paprika, kosher salt, garlic powder, pepper and oregano. In a medium bowl, combine the panko breadcrumbs, parsley, olive oil and parmesan cheese. Place the salmon on one side a large sheet pan and coat with the Dijon mustard mixture. Sprinkle the seasoning on top in an even layer, then add the panko mixture. Press gently into the salmon. On the other side, add the broccoli florets. Toss in the olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Bake for 15-17 minutes, or until salmon flakes easily with a fork. Serve with brown rice. Makes 2-4 servings, depending on the size of the salmon. Each portion should be about 6 oz of fish. 🤍 ♬ original sound – broccyourbody

These lettuce cups are perfect for quick, easy, and mess-free meals. The ground turkey soaks up all the gochujang, creating that perfect balance of sweet heat and savory depth, while the crisp lettuce keeps each bite light and refreshing. For a heartier version, mix in some glass noodles or a scoop of rice. Perfect for those dinners or a late night snack during those extra long study days.

@broccyourbody WELCOME BACK! 🌶️ I love filming this series so much and it’s truly what we all are cooking 90% of the time. Easy, healthy, quick, high protein dinners that don’t leave you feeling unsatisfied. We are bringing it back for the New Year with Episode 12: Gochujang Turkey Stir Fry Lettuce Cups! This dinner is definitely not skimping on flavor, but won’t leave you feeling weighed down. The gochujang stir fry sauce is insanely good and can be used on any stir fry meal. If you can’t find gochujang, you can use sriracha instead, but I highly recommend giving it a try if you can get your hands on it. If you don’t like spice or are in a hurry, try using 1/2 cup of Soyaki. Feel free to serve in lettuce cups or over rice for a more hearty meal. Enjoy! Ingredients: 1 tablespoon avocado oil 1lb ground turkey or beef 1 tablespoon grated ginger, you can also use the frozen cubes from Trader Joe’s 2 cloves garlic, minced 2 green onions, chopped (reserve some for garnish) 2 cups thinly shredded cabbage 1/4 cup fresh mint, thinly sliced 1/4 cup fresh basil, thinly sliced Sesame seeds to top, optional Lettuce cups or rice to serve Gochujang Stir Fry Sauce: 2 tablespoons gochujang or sriracha 2 tablespoons soy sauce 2 tablespoons coconut sugar or brown sugar 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar 1 tablespoon water 1 teaspoon tapioca flour or corn starch Instructions: First, make the sauce by whisking together all ingredients until smooth. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Once hot, add ground turkey and break it up with a meat masher or wooden spoon until just browned, 3-5 minutes. Add the cabbage, garlic, ginger, and green onion. Stir to combine then pour in the sauce. Stir again until the sauce has evenly coated the turkey mixture then simmer for about 5 minutes until the cabbage has softened. Spoon the mixture into your lettuce cups then top with fresh mint, basil, green onion and sesame seeds. #broccyourbody #traderjoes #traderjoesrecipe #easyrecipes #highprotein #20minutemeal ♬ original sound – broccyourbody

The chewy noodles coated in silky sesame peanut sauce makes this one of my favorite meals to make. This dish reminds me of dan dan mein, a Sichuan-style noodle dish that balances savory and spicy flavors. The toasted sesame oil brings warmth, while the chilli crisp adds the perfect kick that ties everything together. If you’re craving more texture, toss in some cut up cucumbers or edamame — or switch out your proteins by swapping the shrimp for some tofu or ground chicken if you want to keep things exciting throughout the week.

@broccyourbody Possibly my favorite recipe in this series yet 🤤 Welcome to Episode 13: Shrimp Sesame Noodles 🍤🍜 When I saw these squiggly noodles at TJ’s I knew I had to make a recipe with them! The sauce pack that comes with it doesn’t have the best ingredients, so I decided to make my own and for the 5 minutes it takes to mix together I’d say it’s WELL WORTH the effort. I was in a debate between doing shrimp and ground chicken for the protein, so pick whichever one speaks to you! You’re only 20 minutes away from your new favorite dinner 👏🏼 Ingredients (2 large servings): 2 packs Squiggly Knife Cut Noodles from Trader Joe’s or 2 packs ramen noodles 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil 8-10 oz shrimp, defrosted and tails removed 1 bell pepper, core removed and thinly sliced into matchsticks Green onion, to garnish Chopped peanuts, to garnish Chili onion crunch, to serve Sesame Peanut Sauce: 3 tablespoons soy sauce 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil 1 1/2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar 2 teaspoons honey 2 tablespoons peanut butter or tahini 2 teaspoons sriracha or chili onion crunch 1 inch knob ginger, grated 2 cloves garlic, grated or finely minced 1-2 tablespoons water as needed to smooth out the sauce Instructions: First make the sauce. Whisk together all ingredients until smooth, adding 1-2 tablespoons water to help smooth it out as you whisk. Boil a pot of water and cook the noodles according to package instructions. Drain and do not rinse. Heat the sesame oil a large deep skillet or wok over medium heat. Add the shrimp in one even layer and cook for about 2 minutes each side until cooked through. Set aside. In the same pan, add the bell pepper and stir occasionally until soft, 3-5 minutes. Add the cooked shrimp, sauce, and cooked noodles in the pan and toss to coat in sauce. Serve with green onion, chopped peanuts and chili onion crunch to top! #broccyourbody #brocctok #easyrecipes #highprotein #traderjoes #20minutemeal #traderjoesrecipes #healthyrecipes #quickmeals ♬ Aesthetic Vibes – Megacreate

It’s crispy, juicy and creamy in all the right ways. The crispy chicken brings that perfect crunch with every bite, while the cream dressing ties everything together. To keep things fresh throughout the week, add some avocado or roasted chickpeas for that extra crunch. Perfect for those busy days when you only have a short break between classes but still want something that feels like a real meal.

@broccyourbody 20 Minute High Protein Dinners Episode 21: Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad (aka the ultimate girl dinner). The base of the Caesar dressing is made with Greek yogurt instead of oil for an added boost of protein and WAY less fat. Topped with the crispy chicken cutlet of your dreams 👌🏼 Ingredients CAESAR DRESSING: 1 cup avocado oil or any neutral oil or Greek yogurt 1 egg yolk, omit if using Greek yogurt 1 clove garlic, peeled 2 anchovies packed in oil 1 tbsp Dijon mustard Juice from 1/2 lemon 2 tsp red wine vinegar 1/2 tsp Worcheshire sauce 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 1/4 teaspoon black pepper 1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese 5-6 cups romaine lettuce, or kale is also delish too! CRISPY CHICKEN CUTLETS: 1 chicken breast Kosher salt & pepper 1 egg beaten 3/4 cup panko breadcrumbs 1 tbsp grated parmesan cheese 1/2 cup flour 2 tbsp olive oil for pan frying Instructions For the dressing, blend all ingredients except the parmesan cheese with an immersion blender until smooth. Stir in the parmesan and season to taste. Refrigerate until you’re ready to toss your lettuce. For the crispy chicken, cut the chicken in half longways to make 2 thinner breasts. Place on a cutting board and cover with plastic wrap. Using a meat mallet, bottle of wine, cup or whatever you have with a flat wide surface, pound the chicken until it’s thin and even. Season with salt and pepper. Line up your assembly line with one bowl of the flour mixed with a pinch of salt and pepper, one bowl with the beaten egg, and another bowl with breadcrumbs mixed with parmesan cheese. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat (or slightly lower than medium if your stove is strong). Place one cutlet at a time in the flour, egg wash, then breadcrumbs to coat evenly. Place in the hot pan for about 3 minutes each side, until golden brown and cooked through. Slice and serve on top of the salad. Top with a squeeze of lemon and freshly shaved parm. #broccyourbody #easyrecipes #highprotein #highproteinrecipes #healthyrecipes #traderjoes #traderjoesrecipes ♬ original sound – broccyourbody

This one tastes like a cozy night in a bowl, one of the best comfort foods. The orzo simmers down into a cream, risotto-like texture coated in pesto, while the chicken meatballs add a savory bite. If you want to change things up, try adding some sun-dried tomatoes for that extra color (and nutrients). It’s comforting, flavorful, and the perfect reward after a long study session.

@broccyourbody If you’re looking for an easy, protein-packed, and flavorful weeknight dinner, this recipe delivers! This creamy, lemony one-pan meal is made in just 20 minutes using budget-friendly ingredients from @Trader Joe’s. I have been loving the precooked chicken meatballs for a quick and easy protein addition to meals. They have great ingredients and all you have to do is heat them up! Hope you love this one! Serves: 4 Ingredients: 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided 1 package Trader Joe’s fully cooked chicken meatballs 1 shallot, diced 2 cloves garlic, minced 1 ½ cups uncooked orzo 2 ½ cups chicken broth ⅓ cup heavy cream (sub with chicken broth for dairy free) ½ cup Trader Joe’s Vegan Kale, Cashew & Basil Pesto ½ teaspoon kosher salt Freshly ground black pepper Juice of 1/2 lemon ½ cup finely grated parmesan cheese, plus more for topping (omit for dairy free) 4 fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced Instructions: Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the chicken meatballs and sear on all sides until golden brown. Transfer to a plate and set aside. Add an additional 1 tablespoon of olive oil to the pan. Add the diced shallot and minced garlic and cook for 2 minutes, stirring often. Stir in the orzo and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the chicken broth, heavy cream, pesto, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cover the pan with a lid. Cook for 10 minutes, stirring once halfway through, until the orzo has absorbed almost all of the liquid. Turn off the heat and stir in the lemon juice and parmesan cheese. Taste and season with more salt if desired. Nestle the meatballs into the orzo and let sit for 2 minutes to warm the meatballs. Serve in shallow bowls with more parmesan, freshly ground black pepper, and basil on top. #broccyourbody #easyrecipes #healthyrecipes #highprotein #onepanmeal #20minutedinner #traderjoes #traderjoesrecipes #traderjoesmeals ♬ original sound – broccyourbody

Midterms can feel overwhelming, but feeding yourself doesn’t have to be. Hopefully these recipes helped make your week a little less stressful. And once you’ve made it through this week, don’t forget to celebrate the small wins. You showed up, you powered through the week and survived the hardest part. So treat yourself to something sweet, grab dinner with some friends, have a self care day or take yourself to your favorite spot downtown.

You got this!