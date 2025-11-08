Trader Joe’s Recipes to Get Through Midterms Season
Katelyn UtomoStudent Contributor, University of California - Davis
Midterms Season is chaotic enough without having to figure out what to eat — especially when you’re low on time, energy and clean dishes. Between lectures, late night study sessions and caffeine fueled cramming, it’s easy to forget what a balanced meal even looks like. The days blur together, coffee becomes your best friend, and suddenly your fridge is a graveyard of half eaten takeout boxes and expired oat milk.
But eating healthy during exam season doesn’t have to mean bland salads or endless instant noodles. With a quick Trader Joe’s run and a little inspiration from TikTok, you can have a week’s worth of easy, balanced meals that actually taste good. These recipes are affordable, quick and easy — because no one has time to play Michelin chef between back-to-back midterms.
Here are five of my favorite go-to Trader Joe’s meal prep ideas from @broccyourbody to help you survive midterm week.
It’s crispy, savory, full of flavor — and it’s all done in one pan (which means less washing — hooray!). The panko coating gives the salmon a nice crunch while the roasted broccoli turns perfectly tender. If you want to add a little kick, drizzle on Trader Joe’s Hot Honey Mustard Dressing before serving — or just eat it off the baking tray for even less dishes to clean. For a more filling option, serve it over brown rice or couscous and finish with a squeeze of lemon juice to make it extra tasty.
These lettuce cups are perfect for quick, easy, and mess-free meals. The ground turkey soaks up all the gochujang, creating that perfect balance of sweet heat and savory depth, while the crisp lettuce keeps each bite light and refreshing. For a heartier version, mix in some glass noodles or a scoop of rice. Perfect for those dinners or a late night snack during those extra long study days.
The chewy noodles coated in silky sesame peanut sauce makes this one of my favorite meals to make. This dish reminds me of dan dan mein, a Sichuan-style noodle dish that balances savory and spicy flavors. The toasted sesame oil brings warmth, while the chilli crisp adds the perfect kick that ties everything together. If you’re craving more texture, toss in some cut up cucumbers or edamame — or switch out your proteins by swapping the shrimp for some tofu or ground chicken if you want to keep things exciting throughout the week.
It’s crispy, juicy and creamy in all the right ways. The crispy chicken brings that perfect crunch with every bite, while the cream dressing ties everything together. To keep things fresh throughout the week, add some avocado or roasted chickpeas for that extra crunch. Perfect for those busy days when you only have a short break between classes but still want something that feels like a real meal.
This one tastes like a cozy night in a bowl, one of the best comfort foods. The orzo simmers down into a cream, risotto-like texture coated in pesto, while the chicken meatballs add a savory bite. If you want to change things up, try adding some sun-dried tomatoes for that extra color (and nutrients). It’s comforting, flavorful, and the perfect reward after a long study session.
Midterms can feel overwhelming, but feeding yourself doesn’t have to be. Hopefully these recipes helped make your week a little less stressful. And once you’ve made it through this week, don’t forget to celebrate the small wins. You showed up, you powered through the week and survived the hardest part. So treat yourself to something sweet, grab dinner with some friends, have a self care day or take yourself to your favorite spot downtown.
