Mental Health Resources at UC Davis You Might Not Know Exist 

As college students at UC Davis, many of us struggle with our mental health, including myself. Unfortunately, seeking out mental health resources and support can be difficult, whether this is because of a barrier to access, negative stigma and shame, or not knowing what resources are available.

As a fourth year student at UC Davis that struggled tremendously with mental health through my undergrad, I’ve had my fair share of experiences with mental health resources here on campus, both good and bad. This being said, the following are mental health resources that students can utilize, many of which are free of charge and are highly reputable!

  1. Student Health and Wellness Center (Counseling Services)

The Student Health and Wellness Center, just outside of campus, offers medical services as well as counseling services to UC Davis students. Students can choose whether or not they are looking for a referral to seek outside care (with UC Ship), if they want to see a counselor in the facility regularly, or if they are looking for resources like group therapy or psychiatry. All of these counselors are trained professionals who offer support for a variety of issues, whether or not that’s a mental health diagnosis, processing an event, or support for academics. This is a great starting resource especially for students that are just beginning their mental health journey and want to test the waters with support from the local community. Unfortunately, the wait time can be long for these appointments, so I highly recommend booking an appointment as soon as possible if you’re looking for support!

  1. UC Davis CARE

As someone who has utilized UC Davis CARE within the past year, I’ve had nothing but positive experiences with their team of advocates. UC Davis CARE is a free, completely anonymous resource that provides confidential help for individuals that have experienced sexual harassment / violence. Whether you need to process emotions about a recent situation, are looking for more information on ways to report, or need a referral for resources, CARE can provide you with any of the above. All advocates are highly trained and have ample experience in what they do, and all of their resources are completely free!

  1. Health 34

Health 34 is another free, non-emergency support group for students. A part of the UC Davis Fire Department, specialists on the team are trained in both health and wellness, offering basic mental health and medical support on campus 24/7. Health 34 provides support to students during challenging times, providing resources to students before problems escalate into crises as well as post-crisis recovery.

Other Mental Health Crisis Support Services

A few key crisis support services offered not only to students at UC Davis, but on a national level include the following:

  • 988 Suicide and Crisis Phone Number: Call or text 988, a nationally recognized hotline number if you are in immediate crisis or danger to yourself or to others. Trained professionals are available through the hotline 24/7.
  • Crisis Text Line (74141): A resource available 24/7 to students in crisis or in need of support. Text live representatives and navigate your feelings and emotions with someone through text messaging. 
  • Davis Suicide Prevention and Crisis Line: Call (530) 756-5000 for immediate support after hours and speak to a registered trained crisis volunteer in Yolo County.
Overall, there are many resources available for UC Davis students regarding mental health support, even beyond the support groups listed above. Remember that you’re never alone, even on your hardest days. Things will get better eventually, even if it might not feel like it right now, in the moment. I promise everyone reading, this is worthy of utilizing the resources you need, no matter how big or small. Sending everyone reading this so much love and support on their healing journey!

