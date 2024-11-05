In My Feels: The Complex Emotions of Senior Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

The other day, I randomly biked past my freshman year dorm, and it hit me—I have less than 9 months before I officially graduate college. Biking past, I couldn’t grasp how quickly all of those years flew by and how different everything feels now. As a freshman, being a senior seemed like a distant concept—something that would happen eventually but not anytime soon. Yet, the same campus that once felt so massive and unfamiliar has become a second home, and my departure time is quickly arriving around the corner.

Being a senior has given me an entirely different feel to the most regular aspects of college life. For example, when walking through campus, I notice how differently I interact with the space. Freshman year, I would rush from class to class, trying to leave as fast as possible to get back to my dorm. Now, I find myself lingering more, taking time to absorb my surroundings. I try to spend as much time on campus as I can—whether it’s grabbing a coffee, relaxing on the quad, or sitting down to study. Regardless of the activity, there’s a sense of wanting to hold onto these moments for as long as possible, knowing that I won’t experience them for much longer. Additionally, one of the main factors is having to accept that soon enough, I won’t be living in a walkable college town anymore. The convenience of being in close proximity to everything—whether it’s food spots, grocery stores, or classes makes it effortless to reach places quickly. Specifically, the thought of never living as close as I do now to my friends after college will be the hardest thing to adjust to. Being in a college town surrounded by people not only my age, but my friends who I can meet up with at a moment’s notice is a huge blessing that I have taken for granted. Now, as graduation slowly approaches, leaving behind this closeness has made me appreciate it so much more.

Despite the bittersweet nature of these thoughts, there is also an underlying sense of excitement of what the future holds. While the idea of graduating is daunting, I am starting to look forward to the next phase of my life. I know what my career path will be, which has given me a sense of security, and I am eager to explore life beyond academics. For the first time, I’ll be stepping into the world as a fully independent adult, and while that is nerve-wracking, it is also just as exciting. However, this is where the tug-of-war of senior year comes into play—on one hand I’m intrigued as to what post-grad life will offer me, but on the other, I am hesitant to let go of my identity as a student. All I have ever known is school, and the idea of stepping away from that brings both excitement and reluctance.

Ultimately, senior year is a time of anticipation and reflection—a chapter where the familiar meets the unknown. It’s a reminder as to how much I have grown since freshman year and how fast time has flown by. With eight months left, I am beyond excited for the experiences I have left and for the chance to enjoy the final stretch of college life.