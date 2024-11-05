The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Studying for the first midterm for NPB 110C, a neurobiology, physiology and anatomy course, has been a daunting and challenging experience. As someone who learns best through active engagement, I needed a study tool to adapt to my learning style. I was introduced to OpenAI’s voice assistance, which became a study partner as I prepared for my practice exams. It significantly helped me improve my understanding of the material and boosted my practice test scores. Here’s how you can also use AI to your advantage during midterm and finals season.

Step 1: Engaging with Practice Questions

To begin my preparation, I put together a set of practice questions related to the course content. These questions covered various topics, such as the neuronal system, stress hormones, and the physiology of different organ systems. I would first attempt to answer these questions on my own, reasoning through the concepts based on my lecture notes and textbook readings. Once I had an answer, I used OpenAI’s voice assistance to talk through my reasoning.

The voice feature allowed me to articulate my thought process out loud, which was beneficial because explaining concepts verbally often helps solidify understanding. By “teaching” the content back to the AI, I was able to organize my thoughts more clearly, almost as if I were explaining the material to a study buddy or a classmate, making the study session more interactive and engaging.

Step 2: Getting Immediate Feedback from the AI

After I explained my reasoning for each answer, the voice assistant provided feedback, pointing out where my understanding was correct and where it fell short. If I misunderstood the role of helper T-cells in the immune system, the AI would clarify the specific functions and mechanisms involved. This immediate feedback was crucial because it allowed me to correct my mistakes in real time, rather than waiting for a study group session or office hours.

This step-by-step guidance helped me pinpoint the gaps in my knowledge. The AI didn’t just tell me that I was wrong; it was adaptive to my requests. I asked the AI not to directly tell me the answer, but to point me in the right direction. For instance, if I got a question wrong about the impact of bile on the digestive system, the AI would break down the process of why bile would need to be released, in a series of comprehensive questions.

Step 3: Reinforcing Understanding Through Follow-Up Questions

The most effective part of using the voice assistant was the way it followed up with additional questions to reinforce my learning. For example, after correcting me on a particular concept, the AI would ask me to apply the same idea in a different context, such as explaining how the principle would change in a different type of cell or under altered physiological conditions.

These follow-up questions were crucial in helping me apply theoretical knowledge to practical scenarios, which is the basis of my exam. It transformed my study sessions from mere memorization into a deeper understanding of the subject. By engaging in this dialogue, I wasn’t just passively absorbing information; I was actively testing and refining my understanding, making it easier to recall the information during the actual test.

Step 4: Improvement in Practice Test Scores

After several sessions using the AI voice assistant, I noticed a significant improvement in my practice test scores. My answers became more precise, and I was able to tackle complex questions with increased confidence. This improvement was not just about getting more questions right; it was about understanding the overall principles.

In conclusion

OpenAI’s voice assistance has significantly changed the way I study for courses like NPB 110C. By allowing me to explain my reasoning, providing instant and detailed feedback, and challenging me with follow-up questions, it has enhanced my understanding of complex neurobiological and physiological concepts. The tool’s interactive nature turned my study sessions into engaging dialogues, enabling me to learn more effectively.

Thanks to this approach, I was able to score higher on my practice tests and feel more prepared for the actual exam. For anyone looking to elevate their study methods, I highly recommend integrating AI voice assistance into their routine. It’s like having a personalized tutor available at any time, ready to help you understand even the most challenging topics.