How to Romanticize Your College Life

College is fast-paced. It can seem like life is moving too quickly with the pressure of tests, never-ending deadlines, and juggling relationships and self-care. If you look for it, however, college also has a lot of magical moments hidden among the mayhem. Pretending that everything is ideal is not the goal of romanticizing your life. It’s about slowing down, appreciating the ordinary, and allowing yourself to be enamored with your narrative. Here are some tips for creating a memorable college experience.

Establishing a morning ritual that sets the tone for your day is one of the easiest ways to romanticize your life. College mornings are frequently hectic, with alarms going off, little time to scarf down a granola bar, and frantic runs to class. What if mornings were instead made a ritual? To start, get up a bit earlier to allow yourself some breathing space. While you watch the world awaken, brew your favorite tea or coffee and sip it by the window. As you take a drink, enjoy the warmth of your hands and let the steam swirl around your face. Put on an inspirational podcast or listen to a playlist that makes you feel alive.

There is potential for awe in your surroundings as well. You can always learn something new on your campus, regardless of how long you’ve been there. Spend some time looking at it from a different perspective. Discover hidden gems by deviating from your typical route, such as a quiet garden, a beautiful seat, or even a particularly sunny patchof grass. Reframe the campus as your storybook setting rather than merely a location to learn and take lessons. Transform routine study sessions into memorable experiences. To make studying aesthetically pleasing, bring along a warm beverage, a favorite notebook, and a comfy blanket.

Appreciating the people in your life is another aspect of romanticizing. Friendships are essential throughout college; these are the people who will support you, pull all-nighters with you, and get to know the most intimate aspects of your personality. Honor these relationships. Even if all you can afford is popcorn and ramen, throw spontaneous movie evenings or themed dinner parties. Remind your friends how much you care by sending them heartfelt texts or notes. Your days will seem richer and your relationships will become stronger as a result of these tiny acts of kindness. Make an effort to be present when you’re with your friends. Put your phone away so you can enjoy their stories, their jokes, and the happiness that comes from just being together.

Another method to romanticize your life is to make time for artistic activities. Designating time for personal expression might help you stay grounded during the stressful moments of college. Take up a hobby or pastime, such as learning to play an instrument, painting, writing, or photography. These creative pursuits are chances to express who you are and what you love, not just ways to kill time. Keep a notebook, scrapbook, or even make TikTok videos that highlight the beauty of your daily life to record your experiences. Being creative doesn’t require flawlessness; it is more about letting your creativity flow and enjoying the process.

Lastly, keep in mind that your mindset is what shapes your college experience. Not everything in life will feel spectacular. There will be stressful, disappointing, and boring times. But even on the worst days, you may find happiness by appreciating beauty, whether it’s in the golden glow of a sunset, your roommates’ laughing, or the satisfaction of a freshly cleaned room. College is a brief period that will go by faster than you anticipate. In addition to making the most of it, you’ll develop lifelong memories if you can find delight in the ordinary.