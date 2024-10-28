How to Master Working While In School

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many of you have likely worked during the school year, whether in high school or undergrad. Regardless of your experience, you’re probably familiar with the juggling act that comes with it. Personally, I’ve always enjoyed working during school, not just for the financial perks, but for many other reasons. People often ask me, “How do you balance it all?” I live by my somewhat cheesy answer: life itself is a balancing act. Whether it’s work, school, or life in general, you’re always balancing something. Learning how to juggle everything you want to do is a skill that is important to develop over time.

One thing I take pride in is not passing up opportunities. If a door has opened for me, I want to walk through it. Because of this, I often have a lot on my plate, sometimes even too much. However, I see it all as a balancing exercise. When it comes to working while in school, that’s exactly what it is: a balance between your work hours, school commitments, extracurriculars, and even just managing life as an adult.

Balancing work and school is a skill in itself, particularly learning how to switch between work mode and school mode effectively. To find this balance, I recommend giving yourself at least 30 days to adjust and find ways where you can switch between the two. These 30 days allow you to get used to your work environment, work schedule, and how it fits into your life as a student. This adjustment period is crucial for figuring out how to integrate work and school without overwhelming yourself.

Another piece of advice I’ve learned from my supervisor is the importance of clocking out, not just physically but mentally. After work hours, your mind shouldn’t be occupied by work-related stress. This idea of compartmentalizing your responsibilities is key to mastering the balance between working and studying. As a student, you need to separate your academic life from your work life and vice versa to stay sane and productive in both fields.

In addition to compartmentalizing, it’s also helpful to perform regular self-check-ins. Ask yourself: What am I learning at work? What skills am I applying? What new skills am I developing? It’s important to recognize that you’re not just a student but you’re also an active learner in the workforce. Viewing your job as a learning experience can make your work more stimulating and enjoyable. After all, you should be leaving your job with more skills and experience than when you started.

While it’s easy to get caught up in trying to do too much, it’s essential not to overwork yourself. (Trust me, I’ve been there.) It’s tempting to take on more hours to please your boss or earn more money, but this often comes at the expense of other areas in your life. You have to know your limits. Balance is the key word here, and if you’re overworking yourself, other aspects of your life like school or personal time will inevitably suffer.

Sometimes, I struggle with this balance myself, especially when I want to meet my supervisor’s expectations and work more. But I remind myself that it’s just not feasible at certain times, for example, an especially busy quarter or semester. Learn to say no and be content with what you can reasonably manage. Knowing when to step back and prioritize what’s most important at the moment helps you stay grounded and avoid burnout.

In the end, balancing work and school is undoubtedly a challenge, but it’s one that you can manage with the right mindset and techniques. Give yourself time to adjust, compartmentalize your responsibilities, and make sure you’re always learning from your job. Most importantly, know your limits and don’t overextend yourself. Life is a balancing act, and mastering it is essential to succeed in both work and school.