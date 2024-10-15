This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

If you are a STEM student, you may be keen on getting behind the scenes, working closely with renowned scientists, and uncovering the mysteries of this universe. If this is the case, joining a research lab during undergrad can be a valuable experience. However, it can be daunting to get started. Where should you look? Whom should you ask? In this article, I will go through the steps that will land you a research lab you enjoy and make great progress in.

1. Ask yourself, “What do I want to Study?”

If you go to a research university, there are hundreds of labs situated on campus, all of which will have diverse areas of study. It is crucial to narrow down your scientific interests before lab hunting. Consider which industries you want to work in and what skills will be required of you. For example, if you want to work in pharmaceuticals, look for labs that have ample wet lab experience and study medications. In special cases, like medical school, it doesn’t matter which type of research you perform. Don’t feel that you have to join the most complex biochem or tissue engineering lab to look good on a resume!

2. Check out professor profiles on college department websites

Once you have narrowed down your study interests, broaden that subject to align with a department. If we use the pharmaceutical example again, it’s best to look into your college’s organic chemistry website. Once you have identified the relevant department, look through the faculty members’ profiles, as most of them will have a link to their lab website that gives more details on their studies.

3. Read some of the professors’ publications

When professors select undergrads to join their lab, they prefer those who understand the vision of their research. You need to know the professor’s passions before they accommodate yours, so take the time to skim the professor’s recent publications. Get an idea of what the lab has worked on in the past and where they hope to go in the future, because you want to show that you take great pride and interest in that professor’s work.

4. Cold-email cold-email cold-email

People will go through more rejections than acceptances in life, and you will experience a great deal of it during this process. The best (and sometimes only way) to get a professor to take you under their wing is to email them. Write why you are interested in that professor’s research, and what previous experiences you have that can be valuable to the lab. Keep in mind that professors have busy schedules and fat inboxes—it’s very rare that they will answer your email promptly. In case you haven’t gotten a reply within 3-4 days, try resending the email. If it’s been more than two or three weeks without a response, then it’s time to move your attention elsewhere. In this cold-emailing process, make sure you are contacting multiple professors at once! You don’t want to waste your time waiting for one professor’s response before moving on to the next.

5. Form connections with professors in class

If you get a class professor who’s research intrigues you, then try to form a one-on-one connection with them. Attend their office hours throughout the academic term, ask questions, stay engaged, and let your presence be known. Towards the end of the academic term, or after you feel that your professor has gotten to know you well, ask them if they can take you in as a research assistant. Worst comes to worst, they may say no, which is where you ask them to refer you to other labs (most professors are well-connected with each other, so they are happy to link you up with another lab!).

Many students will be faced with unanswered emails or flat-out rejections when hunting for lab experience. However, understand that at research universities, there is ALWAYS a need for research assistants. You may not be looking in the right places, or maybe the right timing hasn’t set in, but there is a place for you. Once you find the right lab with the right mentors, it can be one of the most rewarding experiences college offers.