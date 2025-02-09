This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

From Overwhelmed to Organized: Study Tips for the Dyslexic Learner

As someone that has constantly struggled with reading and writing throughout my entire life, I was recently diagnosed with dyslexia. Dyslexia is defined as a learning difference that results in difficulties with word recognition, decoding abilities, and spelling. Living with dyslexia has caused me to have significant difficulty with classes, especially with subjects that require lots of reading and writing. However, I’ve also been able to pick up a few tips and tricks regarding how to stay organized, keep grades up, and do well here at college!

Utilize audio tools and files for studying. I’ve found that audio tools and files have been extremely helpful compared to just reading a long article or book! One of my favorites is Speechify, which is an audio text reader that will automatically read words, phrases, and sentences out loud to you. This is a great tool if you’re more of an auditory learner and want to find tools to aid in reading sections of text out loud. Because people with dyslexia already find it hard to read, reading comprehension can take at least double the amount of time it takes an average reader. Applications like Speechify takes the pain of reading each individual word away and allows students to focus more on comprehending the text than on their reading skills. Use dyslexia-friendly fonts when typing or reading. Fortunately, there have been so many fonts that have been developed to help with dyslexia! Because many individuals with dyslexia struggle with reading because of ineligible fonts, having a font that is dyslexia-friendly provides accessibility to all. Studies have shown that San Serif fonts that are monospaced work the best for those that have dyslexia, in comparison to non-mono fonts that are more italic-based. Some examples of fonts that work well are Lexend and Open Dyslexic, both fonts produced with the intentions of accessibility for students that struggle with dyslexia. Spacing out blocks of time for studying. Research has found that spacing out study sessions allows for easier long-term memory building. Because so much energy is put into academics, especially for those that already struggle with the reading and writing aspect of dyslexia, it’s important to take frequent breaks to avoid burnout or feelings of exhaustion. Give yourself some time to recoup and get your mind off of academics! Personally, I enjoy taking walks either inside my apartment or outside (when the weather is sunny or it’s still bright out) or even scrolling on my phone for 10-15 minutes before getting back to work. Give yourself lots of grace. It’s important to remember that dyslexia is a learning disability, and things like reading and writing might be much more difficult for you compared to peers. With this, remember that things might take longer for you compared to other people, but that isn’t a reflection on your intellect. You’re capable of so much more than you think. Don’t let anyone ever tell you otherwise. Asking for accommodations from the Student Disability Center. If you go to UC Davis and are clinically diagnosed with a learning disability like dyslexia, I’d highly consider contacting the SDC to request accommodations, especially if you’re struggling with managing your symptoms or to keep up with your classes. The SDC has lots of resources and accommodations that can make your life so much easier. Even if you don’t think you need accommodations, it’s always helpful to see what they have to offer and stay connected with resource that could potentially aid in your academic journey later on!

Overall, dyslexia can be challenging at times, however, there are many ways to set yourself up for success. Reaching out for help and utilizing the resources above will help not only aid in manage symptoms that could potentially be hindering you from learning as a student, but also assist in presenting the best version of yourself. Being able to leverage your strengths and improve on your weaknesses will allow you to be successful in everything you do. From a fourth year dyslexic student, I’m wishing you all the best of luck during your undergraduate journey!