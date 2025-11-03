Embracing the Soft Girl Autumn Aesthetic

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After months of chasing the spontaneity and excitement of the “Hot Girl Summer”, there’s just something relaxing about slowing down. As the leaves around us start to fall and the air finally cools (well…kind of — it’s still Davis), a new energy has taken over Instagram feeds and Pinterest boards alike, the Soft Girl Autumn Era. Think chai lattes, soft sweaters, cozy fires, and the beauty of slowing down. It’s less about looking perfect and more about being present.

This Soft Girl Autumn aesthetic is a mindset. After the overwhelming summer months of constant craziness and comparison culture, so many of us are needing a calm in the storm. So, the Soft Girl Autumn aesthetic invites us to romanticize the slower pace of life. Whether that be drinking coffee by a window, taking long walks through the Arboretum, or wearing your favorite oversized hoodie simply because it makes you feel comfortable and safe.

What makes the shift between these seasons so enticing isn’t just because of its aesthetic charm, it’s because of how much we connect to it. Over the past couple of years, social media has glorified productivity to the point of exhaustion. “That girl” energy might seem inspirational at first, but it can end up feeling like pressure disguised as empowerment. The Soft Girl Autumn aesthetic strays away from such a mindset and tells us that we don’t have to do everything to be doing enough.

We have now entered the season of slowing down and not giving up. To be gentle with yourselves after these past months of pushing ahead. College students can especially relate to this. By mid-quarter, the burnout starts to creep in, deadlines blur together, and it feels quite literally impossible to balance everything. But the Soft Girl Autumn mindset tells us that it is okay to take the time to do whatever helps us feel at peace. Because setting aside dedicated time for that is not lazy, it’s necessary for our health and our minds.

Fashion, of course, plays a huge role in the aesthetic shift from summer to fall. Instead of tank tops, shorts, and sandals, people start reaching for cardigans, fuzzy boots, and muted tones. The look of the Soft Girl Autumn feels less orchestrated and more relaxed, like something you’d find people to wear to journal at a coffee shop, or walk through campus with a hot latte in hand. What’s motivating about this is that it’s not about fitting a specific image, it’s about being comfortable with being yourself.

Ironically enough, social media has played a huge role in the growing popularity of this aesthetic. Instead of seeing endless videos about never-ending productivity, people are now posting their cozy morning routines and moments of solitude. Rather than feeling like we’re being told to improve ourselves, these posts advocate enjoying ourselves. While it might be subtle, this tone is very meaningful, especially for young women who are constantly being told to be perfect.

What I believe to be the most validating aspect about this era is how it redefines self-worth. It’s a reminder that softness doesn’t equal weakness, so taking time to rest and simply enjoying quiet moments in life doesn’t make one less ambitious; they keep themselves grounded enough to keep going. I’d say that the Soft Girl Autumn Era is truly, at its depth, about finding strength in ease.

As this fall season continues, maybe it’s time to think about the fact that you don’t need to chase a new goal or reinvent yourself. In fact, maybe you just need to take a moment to slow down and notice what already makes your life feel full. So, order that seasonal latte, take a walk through the Arboretum, and curl up by the fireplace. Because the Soft Girl Autumn Era isn’t about changing who you are, it’s about making space to take that moment to slow down and enjoy the present.