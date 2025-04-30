DIGITAL AGE: Content That Helps You Unwind

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

The constant growth of social media lets us instantly access advice, entertainment, and communities we relate to from the comfort of our rooms. Being in college, it’s not unusual to struggle with not knowing what’s next. Among classes, work, trying to find a sense of self, life can be overwhelming. While everyone’s experiences are unique, we all need that time to ourselves to decompress. These are some of my go-to forms of content that helps me relax after a long day.

PODCASTS

One of my favorite ways to unwind is listening to podcasts. Podcasts are a great way to gain inspiration or even learn something new. They also carry a certain emotional depth that holds space for thoughtfulness, which can feel grounding when you’re overstimulated.

Pretty Lonesome with Madeline Argy on Youtube

Madeline Argy is a familiar face on TikTok, Instagram, and Youtube. Her podcast, Pretty Lonesome, is unique from the rest of her content as it takes a deep dive into her life, covering topics such as her personal struggles, societal issues, and recent book-finds.

Her ability to create a discourse on things that are often pushed under the rug makes her one of my favorite podcasts, as she brings herself to approach things that most people don’t talk about.

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain on YouTube

Another great listen is Emma Chamberlain’s Anything Goes. Emma Chamberlain is known for her iconic style and her coffee brand, Chamberlain Coffee. While she used to frequently post on YouTube, she’s more active on her podcast these days. Emma talks about everything from self-growth and burnout to her newfound hobbies. This podcast is great if you’re looking for inspiration or trying to find a way to manage life’s challenges. Her podcast is available on many platforms such as Audible, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Youtube.

Both Pretty Lonesome and Anything Goes are comforting and empowering ways to reflect on your experiences and feel a little bit more understood. I love how these women stand up and authentically share their experiences, because there’s definitely someone else out there who feels the same way.

INTERVIEWS

Billie Eilish & FINNEAS: HIT ME HARD AND SOFT Interview | Apple Music YouTube

Watching interviews with artists that you love can be inspiring and informative about the music you love. In Billie Eilish and FINNEAS’s interview with Apple Music, they discuss overcoming creative roadblocks, how they feel about previous albums, and their creative process as a whole.

Apple Music also has interviews with Adele, Charli XCX, Ariana Grande, and many other musical presences that we love. Even if you aren’t a creative person, their stories about resilience are moving and definitely worth a watch.

VOGUE

Amanda Seyfried’s Unfiltered Eczema Beauty Routine | Beauty Secrets | Vogue YouTube

Vogue Beauty Secrets is one of my favorite channels when it comes to learning about makeup and skincare. This series is a nice way to relax or watch while you’re getting ready to pick up a few beauty secrets.

In addition to it’s entertainment values, Vogue allows their guests to talk about the certain struggles they face with their skin such as eczema, adult acne, and dry skin.

Rosé Cooks Kimchi Fried Rice Dinner| Now Serving | Vogue YouTube

Vogue’s Now Serving is a great way to learn new recipes and watch your favorite celebrities cook. These dishes are originate from a variety of places, and can be a new dish that you can cook-up at home and try.

In addition to these, Vogue makes a variety of videos that you can watch for entertainment such as their “In The Bag” and “Off the Cut” series.

OPEN DOOR BY AD

Inside Lana Condor’s Dream California Home | Open Door | Architectural Digest YouTube

If you’re someone who loves architecture, or just want to know what the inside of your favorite celebrity’s home looks like, Architectural Digest’s Open Door is a perfect series to binge-watch on your down time.