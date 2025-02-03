The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Winter quarter can be tough for a lot of students. It’s cold outside, classes feel like a hassle, and people are starting to get busier. It’s important to have something to do outside of school that can help you relax and have fun. Here are four cozy and creative hobbies you can take up, as well as how you can get started with them!

Drawing

I’m sure most of us have doodled in the margins of our notebook back in middle or high school. It’s a somewhat mindless activity that can lead to some pretty satisfying results. The wonderful thing is, you can still do that! No need to buy fancy art supplies–all you need is a pencil (or pen, or marker, or highlighter) and a piece of paper. With the power of the Internet, you can learn to draw anything. Isn’t that amazing?

Music production

I bet you didn’t see this one coming. But trust me, producing music is actually completely within your grasp. You don’t even need to spend a penny to get started. How? Apps like Garageband and Bandlab make it possible to create music for free. Plus, there are tons of tutorials and advice on Youtube to help you learn music theory and production. If you love music, why not give it a shot?

Writing

If you’re less musically inclined but love pretty words and witty prose, pick up writing! There are so many different forms of writing—poetry and prose being the obvious examples. You can write by hand or type into an online document, both of which are incredibly accessible. The beauty of writing is that you can create anything, from serious essays to frivolous fanfiction.

Crochet

Crocheting is no longer something just for grannies. Many Gen Z’ers have embraced it to create their own clothing, plushies, and room decor. This has led to a plethora of free resources online. To get started, all you need is a crochet hook and a ball of yarn, both of which can be found online, at a crafts store, or the dollar store. Just make sure the crochet hook size matches the yarn (the label on the yarn usually indicates what size you need). (And before the knitters rise up against me for not mentioning knitting—in my experience, crocheting is easier to learn and holds way more possibilities for making cute things.)

These hobbies are easy to pick up and perfect for winter quarter. Thanks to the internet, there are plenty of resources that will help you improve and create something you like. So what are you waiting for? You can literally start any one of these hobbies after you finish reading this. Oh, and one last thing—whatever you make doesn’t have to be perfect. Let it be bad, let it be ugly! This mindset will help you find the joy in these activities.