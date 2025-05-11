This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

As the days get longer and the weather begins to warm up in Davis, it’s the perfect time to start working on your routine for the spring season. Between juggling classes, working on that internship, or just trying to balance a social life, having a spring routine is essential for UC Davis students. Here’s a guide on how you can create the ultimate spring routine as a UC Davis college student!

Embrace the Morning Glow

Take in the lovely sunshine that a spring in Davis has to offer in the morning. Use this as an opportunity to create a habit of being an early bird. Studies have shown that starting your day with a morning routine can lead to better productivity throughout the day. Keep your morning simple—do some stretching or yoga in the Quad. There are many scenic spots around Davis like the Arboretum or surrounding parks that can become a great addition to your spring routine.

If you’re not yet an early riser, setting a consistent bedtime can help, and trying to wake up 15 minutes earlier each day is a great way to start. The extra time will help you start your day off on the right foot.

Pro tip: Leave your phone across the room or on a nightstand so you have to get up to turn off the alarm!

Develop Healthy Habits

Spring is the PERFECT time to focus on both mental and physical health. UC Davis students get to enjoy outdoor fitness options everyday, like biking or walking to class. Consider taking a few minutes out of your day to attend one of the meditations offered at the UC Davis Mindful Awareness Center. Meditation can reduce stress and increase focus, which is a good habit to add into your routine with a busy day of classes.

If you prefer more movement, try something trendy like a morning bike ride around the Arboretum or going to a Club Pilates class with friends. UC Davis is known for its reputation as a bike town and this is a great way to get out and get some fresh air.

Bonus: Join a fitness class or a sports club! UC Davis offers various classes like yoga, pilates, and even dance workouts that you can join to stay active and motivated.

Study Breaks in Nature

Most college students spend a lot of time studying indoors, but it doesn’t have to be all about hitting the books in the library. Take your study sessions outside! Whether you study at the UC Davis Arboretum, or in the Quad of the Memorial Union, or by the poolside of the REC Center, you’ll find so many places to study and read.

To maximize your productivity, try the Pomodoro Technique: 25 minutes of focused studying, followed by a 5-minute break.

Fresh Eats for Spring

Spring is the time for fresh produce, and lucky for you Davis has the cutest farmers market! Head to the Davis Farmers Market on Saturdays or Wednesdays and pick up some seasonal fruits, veggies, or flowers for your room. This also serves as a way to support local farmers and vendors in the community! Don’t forget to make fresh options like salads, smoothies, and protein bowls packed with nutrients to create good eating habits.

Picnic Hangouts and Weekend Adventures

Plan a picnic at the Arboretum or a fun pool day with the girls. UC Davis students have a vibrant social scene, and spring is the time to take advantage of the beauty the campus has to offer! Pack your favorite snacks, bring a volleyball, and invite all your friends to join and enjoy the spring weather. Don’t forget to check out campus events; clubs often host activities like live music and movie nights with other students.

Find Time for Yourself

Lastly, do NOT forget about making time for relaxation. You’re in college, and many can tell you that BURNOUT is real. Whether it’s reading a book at Peet’s or just lounging in the study room with your roommates, don’t forget to unwind and recharge. Making time for yourself is important! It’s easy to get caught up in exams and internships, but finding time for relaxation is key to your spring routine. So get out there and start working on that spring routine this quarter!

Happy spring, Aggies!