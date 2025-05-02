Binge on a Budget: Hulu’s Student Discount and Must-Watch Shows

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

Among juggling classes, late-night study sessions, and figuring out what to eat for dinner every night, college life can be a lot. That’s why a little screen-time escape is totally justified—especially when it only costs $1.99/month. Hulu’s student deal is the ultimate steal.



Here are some shows on Hulu that I have watched or heard are worth binge-watching:

Modern Family

If you haven’t met the Pritchetts and Dunphys yet, prepare to fall in love. It’s a sitcom following three families navigating life with a lot (I mean, A LOT) of chaos. From Cam’s dramatic meltdowns, Mitchell’s secondhand embarrassment, and Phil Dunphy being the sitcom dad we never knew we needed, every episode feels like a warm hug wrapped in laughter.



It’s hands down one of my favorite comfort shows ever! You’ll watch kids grow up and relationships evolve; every episode feels like one giant, laugh-out-loud misunderstanding waiting to happen. But beyond the laughs, it hits you right in the feels. It’s full of love, support and growth, and you’ll find yourself weirdly emotional during those sweet voiceover moments at the end (seriously, it gets you). Modern Family is the sitcom version of comfort food. And if it’s already your favorite, you get it.

Abbott Elementary

Let’s give Abbott Elementary its moment because, honestly, it’s the underrated gem everyone needs for their next watch on Hulu. Think of it as the school-setting version of Modern Family—with its same documentary-style humor, lovable messiness and perfectly timed chaos. Every character brings something totally unhinged yet endearing to the table. Set in a public elementary school in Philadelphia, the show follows a group of passionate (and wildly different) teachers doing their absolute best despite their zero budget, outdated supplies and so much chaos.



You’ll fall for Janine’s relentless optimism, Gregory’s quiet chaos, Barbara’s divine judgmental glances, Melissa’s Philly grit and “don’t test me” energy, and Jacob’s awkwardly charming enthusiasm that makes you cringe and cheer at the same time. And Ava? Let’s talk about Ava Coleman. She’s the school principal, a social media addict and absolutely the last person you’d expect to be in charge, but somehow, she makes it (kind of?) work. Ava steals every scene with her ridiculous sarcasm and chaotic energy.

Gilmore Girls

Watching Gilmore Girls is like stepping into a vintage bookstore bathed in fairy lights, the scent of coffee in the air and soft music humming in the background. It’s perfect for cozy fall nights. Viewers follow the lives of the iconic mother-daughter duo, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, as they navigate love, school, family dynamics and the kind of small-town drama only Stars Hollow can offer. This show is ideal for when you want to romanticize your life or get a dose of nostalgia.

Warner Bros. Television

But beneath the endless coffee refills at Luke’s diner and sarcasm, it’s also about growing up—navigating ambition, heartbreak, changing friendships and complicated family stuff. Watching Rory evolve from a bookish teen to a college student juggling love, pressure and personal identity? Relatable. Watching Lorelai try to break free from generational expectations while raising her daughter and running an inn? Inspiring. Plus, we can’t forget the iconic Emily Gilmore— the ultimate queen of sarcasm.

How I Met Your Mother

How I Met Your Mother is one of those shows that becomes a part of your life even when you’re not watching it. It’s got that perfect blend of humor, heart and iconic catchphrases.

The show follows Ted Mosby as he recalls the (very long) story of how he met his wife to his kids, but it’s really about so much more than that—it’s about friendship, love, the ups and downs of growing up and, of course, how the iconic friend group (Ted, Marshall, Lily, Robin and Barney) spent their years together in New York City. What makes How I Met Your Mother unique is its unpredictable storytelling and hilarious callbacks to running jokes.

Schitt’s Creek

What happens when a rich family loses everything and moves to a tiny town they wanted to buy as a joke? This Emmy-winning show is hilarious, heartfelt and full of iconic moments. If you haven’t watched Schitt’s Creek yet, what are you waiting for? This gem of a show takes you on a hilarious yet heartwarming ride with the once-wealthy Rose family, who lost everything and are forced to live in the small town of Schitt’s Creek. What starts as a series about rich people learning to live without their money quickly turns into a deeply funny (and surprisingly touching) exploration of family, identity, and what really matters in life. It starts out with a lot of laughs but evolves into a deeper narrative about finding yourself, building real relationships and realizing that home is about the people you love, whether you’re living in a mansion or a motel.

Sometimes the best kind of self-care is a good show, a cozy blanket and a well-earned break from the chaos of college life. So whether you’re in the mood to laugh, cry, or just need something comforting to play in the background while you pretend to study—Hulu’s got your back! These are just a few favorites, but there’s a whole world of shows and movies waiting to be discovered.