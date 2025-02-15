A Taste of Tradition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

Growing up, I was fortunate to have cooking all around me. In our home, the kitchen was never just a place for preparing meals—it was a space where generations came together, where stories were passed down, not just through words, but through the rich aromas that filled the air. Food to me is more than just sustenance: it’s a way to connect with the past, a bridge between ourselves and loved ones who might no longer be with us.

A passed-down recipe is like a warm hug from your great-great-great-grandfather, a reminder that some things are timeless, meant to be cherished, and shared. Cooking is a beautiful act of love, a way of preserving not just flavors but also memories and traditions.

As they say, “Real cooking is more about following your heart than following recipes.” With that in mind, let me share a recipe that’s very close to my heart—one that I’ve crafted by blending ingredients I had on hand, creating something fresh, flavorful, and uniquely my own.

Alex Frank / Spoon

Sundried Tomato and Almond Pasta: A Recipe From the Heart

This simple yet flavorful pasta dish was born from the desire to create something delicious using what I had left in my kitchen, and it’s become one of my favorites. The sundried tomatoes bring a rich, tangy flavor, while the almonds add a lovely nuttiness and texture. It’s a dish that I can whip up quickly, yet it feels like a meal that’s meant for special occasions. Here’s how you can make it with just a few pantry staples and a whole lot of heart.

Ingredients (measure with your heart) :

Pasta of your choice (spaghetti, penne, fusilli—whatever you prefer)

Sundried tomatoes (the kind submerged in oil)

1-2 cloves of garlic (or enough to kill a vampire)

1/4 cup almonds (or as much as you feel)

Pasta water (just enough to make the paste smooth but thick)

Salt, pepper, and chili pepper flakes (to taste)

Parmesan cheese (freshly grated preferred)

A tablespoon of basil pesto (store-bought is fine, optional: for an extra boost of flavor)

Heavy cream or milk (for desired sauce consistency)

Mozzarella cheese (optional, but who can resist extra cheese?)

Method:

Boil the Pasta: Start by boiling your pasta according to the package instructions. Make sure to reserve some pasta water for later. This will help create the creamy, luscious sauce we’re going for. Blend the Sauce: While the pasta is cooking, take a blender and add the sundried tomatoes along with the oil they were submerged in. (Trust me, that oil is packed with flavor, and it will work wonders in the sauce.) Measure the ingredients with your heart—there’s no need for perfection here. Follow your instincts! Add the Almonds: Next, throw in a handful of almonds. I use a 1:1:1 ratio of sundried tomatoes, oil, and almonds, but you can adjust this based on your preferences. If you want a richer, nuttier flavor, add a little extra almond. Add a pinch of salt, a sprinkle of pepper, and a generous amount of parmesan cheese. For an added depth of flavor, spoon in a tablespoon of basil pesto—trust me, it elevates the dish in such a lovely way. Blend Until Smooth: Blend everything until you have a thick but smooth paste. Now, add pasta water little by little to get the consistency just right. Aim for a paste that’s flowy but not too runny—it should coat the pasta beautifully. Combine with Pasta: Now, in a pan, add a little more of the reserved pasta water and pour in your paste. Stir it together and then add a splash of heavy cream or milk, depending on how creamy you want your sauce to be. If you’re feeling indulgent, toss in some mozzarella cheese at this stage. Stir until it melts into the sauce. Final Mix: Add the cooked pasta to the pan, tossing it gently to coat each piece in the creamy, flavorful sauce. Add more parmesan if needed and season with extra salt and pepper to taste. Serve and Enjoy: Plate your pasta and garnish with a few fresh basil leaves if you like. Now take a moment to admire your work—this dish is simple, comforting, and packed with flavors that feel like home.

Courtesy of Chili’s x DoorDash

There’s something magical about cooking with what you have, creating something entirely unique that suits your mood and your heart. This sundried tomato and almond pasta is the perfect example of that. It’s not just about following a recipe—it’s about making something delicious that feels right in the moment.

I hope this recipe inspires you to experiment in your kitchen, to trust your intuition, and, above all, to enjoy the process. After all, cooking is not just a way to fill your stomach; it’s a way to nurture your soul.