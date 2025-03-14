This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

As we wrap up the quarter, we can reflect on how exhausting it’s been. Midterms did not go as planned, assignments seem to keep piling up, and so is my laundry. I felt like I couldn’t catch a break. However, instead of dwelling on it, I have decided to hit reset and start fresh this week. This will look different for everyone, but as a type A student, I need to make a list and start checking things off one by one. If you’re also looking for a way to reset and regain control of your week, here’s how to do it.

Make your To-Do List

As overwhelming as it may seem, a to-do list is your best friend. Seeing everything written out can be stressful at first, but it’s also a reminder that these are just tasks—you will get through them. You don’t have to tackle them all at once. Instead, focus on one thing at a time and trust that you’ll get to rest.

Organize your week

When your schedule feels overloaded, it’s easy to think there’s never enough time. Usually, that’s because you are trying to check off all your tasks in a single day. Be realistic—you wouldn’t expect a friend to be able to study, write a paper, attend class, cook, and go to the gym all in one day. So why do you expect it from yourself? Give yourself a plan, space it out, and try to get one productive thing done a day. Small, steady progress is what will get you through it all. Give yourself some grace.

Give yourself a break

I don’t mean just not doing work between classes. I mean a real, intentional break allocate a time slot for the day that is just for you. One that allows your mind and body to breathe. Everyday, we push ourselves to accomplish more and more, but we’re human, not machines. We cannot work ourselves to the bone and stress if we don’t seem to be doing enough. Give yourself permission to take a pause without guilt.

Make it to Friday

Sometimes all you can do is survive the week and that’s okay. There is no shame in admitting that this week may just be too overwhelming and the one thing you can look forward to is simply making it to Friday. We can get as close as humanly possible to creating the most ideal version of our life, but getting through one day at a time is the fastest way to win the long race. Not every week will be one where you “crush it”. Some weeks, the best thing you can do is take a deep breath and give yourself credit when Friday finally comes. Simply because you made it.

Prioritize yourself

You made it to the weekend, now give yourself time to just focus on yourself. You deserve a reward for your hard work. Your reward can take any form. For some, it may be a skincare routine along with an everything shower. For others, a cozy night with friends while watching a show or movie is the best medicine. Even mean meal prepping for the next week can be a reward since future you will appreciate it. It doesn’t matter what it is—all that matters is that it is something for you, and you alone. Find a way to destress because even though it may not feel like it, you still won this week.

This week wasn’t my best, but I still made it through. And now, I’m ready to to tackle the next. Starting fresh isn’t always easy, but we do it one step at a time. You can do it, and you will. Close your eyes, take a breath, and remember to believe in yourself. Let it be a reminder: You’ve got this!