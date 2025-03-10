The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The days are filled with the busyness of school and work. Swamped with what feels like endless deadlines and heaps of reading–at the end of the day, you essentially just want to turn your brain off and lay in bed, endlessly scrolling. But what if you were able to turn your work brain off and still enjoy the end of your day? Well luckily, there are plenty of mediums in which this can happen. Are there crochet projects left undone or materials you said you were going to use to scrapbook with and have not touched?

Well, get to work.

If you don’t have a project of passion left undone, there are plenty more activities for you to indulge in.

Apart from jobs being a place of some of the greatest creations, hobbies have also allowed for people to produce novel work. Some don’t even get to experience the impact of their own work.

Now, I know what you’re thinking, “but what if my hobbies don’t create something unique?” My answer to that is, who cares?

Your hobbies exist for your own enjoyment, they don’t have to satisfy the likes of others. Countless hobbies are kept private in journals or achievements in the gym where only you know the extent of your hard work and time. A bit tired of your current hobbies? Take a break and find a new one. The progression of a scrapbook page, miles you ran, or chapters read can make you feel both productive and happy. What makes these two feelings different is that you are feeling them outside of a work environment.

Life can feel so weird at this stage of “early-twenties” and what post-grad life looks like. To think about only working for the rest of your life can be a bit daunting and overall draining. Find balance outside of work that includes time for yourself and indulging in the things you enjoy.