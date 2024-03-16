Spring break ideas for burned out people

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When spring break comes to town, there is a traditional stereotype that spring breakers are only out to party, especially in Florida (coming from a girl who spent time in the Midwest, I do understand still that Florida is seen as this magical wonderland — politics aside). For some, spring break is the perfect time to cut loose, party without worrying about class the next day, and stay up late every night. Of course, not everyone is going into spring break with a lot of pent-up partying energy; I’m willing to bet that about half of us college students go into break wanting nothing more than a week-long nap. Burnout is everywhere in our society, and students these days are no exception. If you’re going into break this year feeling less “party animal” and more “perpetually exhausted hedgehog”, here’s how you can still get the most out of your break.

Sleep

Shocking, I know. Whether you’re struggling through a semester of 8am classes, taking a full course load that keeps you up late doing homework, or simply struggling with a terrible circadian rhythm, spring break is the perfect time to catch up on your beauty rest. My favorite way to take advantage of this is setting aside the first two or three days of break to set zero alarms, and let my body sleep in as long as it wants. Even after waking up, being able to lie in bed without any demands on my time helps my brain decompress further. Go to bed early, or sleep in late. Embrace your inner old lady.

Pick a favorite hobby up again

When you’re juggling clubs, classes, and a social life, your hobbies can fall by the wayside during active schooltime. As you give your brain a break, pick up your knitting needles or sketchbook again and make space to work on something simply for fun, with no goal in mind. Hobbies are fantastic for mental health, and if it’s something you genuinely enjoy you’ll feel even more relaxed. Go grab those Legos, your baking supplies, or that book you haven’t had time to read — you’ve more than earned some time with them.

Cook simple, nutritious meals

While you’ve got those baking supplies out, make sure you take the time to eat well while you’re on your break to make sure you’re nourishing not just your tired mind, but also your tired body. You don’t need to cook a five-course meal of Whole Foods ingredients to eat healthy; my favorite simple meals are smashed avocado and a fried egg on a toasted bagel, or a bowl of blackberries and strawberries with some whipped cream and sliced almonds.

Get some gentle exercise

Make sure that with all your bedrest and tasty fruit bowls, you also make sure to work in some gentle exercises. You don’t need to go full HIIT (unless you want to!) — just do some easy yoga routines, or go for a bike ride to get an Icee from the nearest gas station. Take some time to be outside and get fresh air whenever you can. If the weather isn’t ideal, stay inside and get some easy stretches in. Let those endorphins flow while you keep it chill.

If you’re looking to cozy up for spring break, I hope that you listen to your body and find the things that will help you feel a little less burned out. Make this spring break yours by recuperating and developing habits that you can bring into the next quarter or second half of your semester and further help prevent burnout. Happy spring break!