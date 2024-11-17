First Year Finals: How to Ace Your First Final as a College Freshman

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Entering college as a first year student can be scary as you are facing a new chapter of your life with so many new things ahead. The quarter has moved on so fast, just a few weeks ago you were just beginning your new routine of balancing more academic responsibilities and adjusting to your new social environment. Now the most overwhelming process of college is here: midterms and finals. The period of midterms and finals can be overwhelming as you are still adjusting to college life, but take a breath because there are so many tools and resources you can use to help you ace your first final as a college freshman.

The biggest challenge many first year students face at college is not managing their time correctly. A final is not only subjective to a test you can study for, a final could be a five, 10, or even 20 page paper that you need to dedicate research to in order to pass the class. A helpful tip would be to plan your time accordingly – if you know there are many pages or multiple chapters to study for, it is best to study a little bit each day, not cram the night before. It is not healthy for your brain to tackle large amounts of information all at once, taking breaks between study sessions can improve your long term memory and have you ace the test. You can do this by making flashcards, practice quizzes or any way that works for you. I personally study best when I am in a quiet area with just the material and myself. Whatever way works for you to study will help you improve your score and help you for future midterms and finals.

Another study tool I can offer would be to attend your Professors office hours. Your professors are there to help, as they are the ones teaching you the material and expect you to know it. If you need help clarifying a topic, or want feedback on your previous assignments, go there and ask questions! Most of the time it is just you one or one with the teacher which is rare, so take advantage of it. A lot of the time students are afraid of asking for help, believe me I am one of them. Making the time to ask questions and meet with your TA’s/Professors in office hours will help you with studying for the final and will help you network for later on when you need a letter of recommendation.

Lastly, taking care of yourself during this overwhelming period of college is the most essential part. Eating nutrient dense meals, exercising, and getting enough sleep are the vital components to keep you away from stress and have higher productivity.According to the Sleep Foundation, many college students suffer from sleep deprivation (the idea of not getting enough sleep). Not getting enough sleep cuts away your REM cycle. Your REM cycle is when the brain processes new information and holds onto the memory. Reducing sleep reduces your REM cycle’s activity, meaning you will not remember the information you studied. Take care of yourself during this busy season of studying because your overall health is the most important!

Using these tips of time management, office hours, and taking care of yourself will help you ace your first final as a college freshman. Remember to believe in yourself and do not be afraid to ask questions (I promise it is not as scary as it seems)! Good luck studying!