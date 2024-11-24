Basic Tips for Grocery Shopping and Cooking as a College Student

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone has been there: middle of the quarter (or semester), surrounded by the academic whirlwind of midterms, assignments, labs, and classes. Oftentimes, days blur together into a series of deadlines, and basic tasks, such as eating, are forgotten or neglected. I’m sure we’ve all had those periods of time where we are being sustained solely on caffeine and junk food (and the occasional DoorDash). It seems like the easiest route at the time, especially due to the lack of time and mental energy to focus on anything else. Ironically, subsisting on caffeine and junk food, while more convenient at the time, only makes you feel more foggy and exhausted, making it even harder to stay focused on your work.

Still, despite the extra time and energy it takes, I firmly believe that cooking fresh meals can do loads of good for your mental health and energy levels during those really stressful times.

This is my first year weaning myself off of dining hall food, and here are a few things I’ve learned to make grocery shopping and cooking easier and less time consuming.

Shop based on meals, not ingredients:

Plan out a few meals for the week that use multiple of the same ingredients. This ensures that you end up using all your ingredients and decreases waste. It also makes grocery shopping more efficient and less expensive. You also pre-plan your meals, taking the mental load off for the next week when you actually have to cook. In relation to this, write out the ingredients for the meals you decide on ahead of time. This ensures that you don’t forget anything important when you go grocery shopping.

Stock up on staples slowly:

If there’s specific spices or sauces you use in your cooking often, buy a few each time you go shopping based on the meals you have prepared that week, or it can end up getting very expensive all at once.

Optimize your grocery shopping day:

Personally, I prefer going grocery shopping on Friday’s so that I have the whole weekend to prepare ingredients and meals for the week. Having the ability to prepare for the week on both Saturday and Sunday gives me the opportunity to work with my own energy levels and spread out the prep work, so that it doesn’t feel like a lot all at once.

Prepare meat and vegetables:

I don’t like meal prepping for multiple days in advance, so to make it easier on myself, I’ll marinate the meat I plan to use that week and I’ll cut up the veggies ahead of time. This gets rid of a lot of the work that happens before you can actually start cooking. Additionally, knowing that all I have to do is throw stuff together in a pan makes the task of cooking a lot less intimidating during the week.

If you like meal prepping instead, go for it! It definitely eases the burden of worrying about your next meal during the week.

Cook 2-3 servings at once:

I don’t tend to meal prep ahead of time, but usually, when I cook a meal, I make sure to cook at least 2 full servings so that I have one meal already prepared for the next day.

Recipes:

Personally, it helps me to have a full recipe for the meal I want to make the first time I try to make it. I like to experiment with the ingredients my second and third time trying it before I find something that really hits. I also like to try out recipes I see on TikTok and Instagram when I’m out of ideas or want to try something new. Remember, you don’t have to have every single ingredient that the recipe calls for. It depends on the situation, but a fair amount of things can be substituted with other ingredients.

Simple Meals:

Consider investing in a rice cooker. It’s very convenient to just throw some rice and water in the cooker and go back to doing your work while you wait for it to finish. You can also cook full meals in the rice cooker all at once if you really want to, so it can be extremely convenient. I personally use an Instant Pot because the pressure cooker settings are useful for Indian cuisine.

Also, sometimes, you genuinely are so busy and exhausted that you can’t cook a full meal. It’s okay to keep a few packets of your favorite ramen in your pantry or to have a freezer meal or two once in a while. I personally love Trader Joe’s selection of frozen food!

Have fun:

Cooking and eating healthy can feel like a chore at times, but try to change things up, experiment with something new, or have a potluck with your friends. Above all, cooking is a labor of love–a way to keep you and your loved ones healthy and happy. Embrace the process, the learning, and even the failures. Celebrate the small victories of successfully creating a healthy tasty meal, and keeping yourself fed.

Ultimately, cooking during a busy time in the year doesn’t have to be daunting. It can actually be a way to care for yourself amidst all the chaos. By planning ahead, experimenting with recipes, and making the process as simple and enjoyable as possible, you can turn cooking from a painful chore into a small but meaningful act of self-care. Remember, it’s okay to start small, take shortcuts when you need to, and embrace the learning process. With a little effort and creativity, you’ll find that preparing fresh meals not only nourishes your body, but also gives you a sense of control and accomplishment, even during the most stressful times.