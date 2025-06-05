Bloat-Free, Balanced, and Buzzing? My Honest Take on Apple Cider Vinegar

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Irvine chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You have probably seen influencers on TikTok rave about apple cider vinegar being a substance for fat burning and promoting weight loss. They claim that apple cider vinegar or any vinegar can have many benefits. Some benefits include better digestion, less bloating, glowing skin, and more energy. I was skeptical, but was also willing to try it after researching some of the benefits and negatives of apple cider vinegar.

Benefits

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) has been found to aid in digestion because it contains acetic acid. This can, in turn, relieve bloating as well. Acetic acid is what makes up that strong, tangy taste and smell of ACV. Through acetic acid, ACV can also reduce blood sugar spikes, which is great for those who are diabetic and great when having heavier meals. Some people claim it’s an appetite suppressant as well because it makes their stomach feel fuller. However, taking too much acetic acid or ACV can hurt your stomach lining, throat, and mouth. So, in good moderation, these benefits can be reached.

Assumptions

Many believe a great benefit from ACV is the probiotics from the mother. The mother is that cloudy, stringy substance found at the bottom of ACV. The mother is made up of good bacteria and enzymes, which are probiotics. This can help your gut bacteria, digestion, and immune system. The amount of probiotics is not high compared to other foods like yogurts and kombucha. Secondly, since the acidity is high in ACV, some of the probiotics might not reach your intestines. So, other foods are more reliable sources for probiotics.

My Experience

I have taken apple cider vinegar for a whole month and have noticed several benefits. ACV has improved my digestion, reduced bloating, and significantly curbed my sugar cravings. I usually start with a teaspoon at the beginning of the month and gradually work my way up to a tablespoon. Although Google recommends 2 tablespoons per day, I found that amount is personally too much for me. I typically mix the ACV with some sweet juice to help mask some of the vinegar’s tartness. I usually fill the cup about halfway with the juice and ACV. Then I use a straw to minimize contact with my teeth to reduce the risk of enamel erosion. Since ACV is highly acidic, this can weaken or erode teeth over time, so I also take extra precautions by drinking water and rinsing my mouth afterwards with water.

Side Effects

The only side effect I have experienced is some mild throat irritation from the acidity of the vinegar, but even that seems to have lessened over time. One helpful tip I have learned is to make sure to eat enough food before or after drinking ACV. Otherwise, this can cause some nausea. Some other negatives I have heard of but not experienced are lower potassium levels. Fortunately, this can be balanced by eating potassium-rich foods, like bananas.