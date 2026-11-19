This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I was on a camping trip with my close friends in the summer of 2026 when I found out my boyfriend was planning on breaking up with me when I got home. He was my first love. We’d met on Valentine’s Day senior year and had been together ever since. He even committed to University of California, Berkeley after I did so we wouldn’t have to go long distance for college. It seemed perfect. But in reality, as I got closer with him I grew apart from my friends. Both by negligence and by circumstance I spent less and less time with the women I care about so deeply. I relied solely on him for emotional regulation, as a caregiver and as my best friend. It was an unhealthy trap I’d fallen into where he was my whole world. In falling in love with him, I forgot how big the world actually was. I forgot about the power of female friendships. I forgot about my love for adventure and the outdoors. I forgot about my desire to build a more equal and equitable future for all beings.

So that first day without him, it felt like I had nothing anymore. I felt like I was falling down an endless tunnel. But my best friend came over that night. She told me to turn to what was good, to what I’d always loved. I invited my best friend from middle school over and we talked and laughed all night. The next day, I asked my friends if they wanted to go for a run on a trail. Racing down the dirt path with eucalyptus trees all around me I felt something I hadn’t felt since before I met my ex. I put more time into my relationship with my sister while I could. It took me till the summer before I moved out but at least I did it eventually. So for me, my breakup was a turning point and a wake up call. My breakup forced me to go back to the basics, to the things we do for fun, the things we care about deeply and people we give and receive support from.

“My breakup forced me to go back to the basics, to the things we do for fun, the things we care about deeply and people we give and receive support from.”

We all lose sight of what we truly value sometimes. When we get caught up in work or school or building our resumes or romance we lose sight of what actually makes us happy. We lose our values, hobbies, loved ones and goals. Every time I talk about this concept of losing sight of what we truly believe in, someone else has a story to share. Oftentimes they’re in the process of going back to the basics. Or they tell me about a time they had a confrontation or a huge loss and it changed everything.

One of my friends at Berkeley talked to me vulnerably once about how he unintentionally hurt his relationship with his parents, whom he very much adores, by spending so much time with friends his senior year. He shared with me how he was unintentionally neglecting his family and he didn’t fully realize until the exact moment when he did. That moment was a difficult conversation with his mom. Afterwards, he didn’t have a happily ever after. Things didn’t go back to how they were before he began losing himself. Instead, he told me how after, he went into each week, although still not every single day, with more intention to show up for those he loved.

That’s what I’m trying to do now. I’m trying to go into each day remembering what I want to do with my short time on this earth. I remind myself every morning of who I love, and how I can be better for them. At night I think about what goals I have and how they align with my values.

Without my startling wake up call I’d be the same boy-obsessed girl I was senior year. I’d be someone who goes into each day thinking about themselves or not thinking at all. I wouldn’t have grown so much closer with old friends or gained and kept new friends since coming to Berkeley. I wouldn’t be in all the clubs I’m a part of or have embarked on all the new adventures I have said yes too. I’m so grateful for my breakup. It gave me a chance to try again.