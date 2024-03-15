WHAT IT’S LIKE BEING A DODGER FAN IN THE BAY AREA

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

In February, my dad came to visit me. To be more specific, he came to watch his alma mater, UCLA, play Cal in basketball at Haas Pavilion with me. As my dad and I were waiting in line to get in, we had a small chat with someone waiting in front of us. When my dad revealed that he was actually there for the Bruins, the man joked that it’s all good because Cal fans and UCLA fans could be cool. However, his last comment remarked that it’d be a different story if it was the Dodgers (I’m assuming he likes the Giants like many Bay Area baseball fans). My dad and I had a great time while he was here, and his visit reminded me that not only do I miss home, I miss being in Dodgers’ territory.

Every time it was baseball season, my parents and I always turned our TV on to whichever channel was broadcasting the Dodgers game. Watching the Dodgers was an experience we all shared because it was the one team all three of us were excited about watching. Outside of the house, it’s common to see Dodger hats and the iconic LA logo printed on shirts. The culture of Dodger baseball is vibrant and noteworthy in LA. I would never go a week without seeing someone at my high school wearing a Dodger shirt, and I never felt like an outsider for loving the team. I definitely see a lot less Dodger gear now that I go to school in Northern California. I can’t say I see a Giants hat almost every day, but the presence of Giants fans is still much greater than the presence of Dodger fans.

As one of many UC Berkeley students from Southern California, I almost never feel alone. Many of the new friends I made are also from SoCal. However, I haven’t met too many avid sports fans who would want to talk about the MLB season with me, and, sometimes, being a Dodgers fan in the Bay Area makes me feel like I’m undercover (I’m joking, of course). When my family and I drove up for move-in day last semester, we had dinner with our NorCal relatives in San Francisco. One of our relatives is a fan of the Dodgers, as he originally grew up in SoCal. My dad asked him what it’s like going to Oracle Park when the Dodgers are in town. He explained that he’ll try to keep a low profile, but he won’t hold back from cheering when the boys in blue score.

It may sound like I’m taking the Dodgers-Giants rivalry a bit too far, but I know I’m not alone if my relatives feel similarly. It actually feels strange to not live in a sea of Dodger hats. I’m definitely no longer keeping a low profile now that I’m writing this article, which I don’t mind because it would be fun to find some baseball fans to talk to! Not to mention, sports rivalries are fun and they make games exciting. Currently, the MLB teams are playing games for spring training, but I cannot wait for when the baseball season officially starts! I may be in Giants’ territory, but that won’t stop me from saying “It’s time for Dodger baseball!”